GoldHaven Resources (CSE:GOH, OTCQB:GHVNF, FRA:4QS) advances a premium metals portfolio of assets in Canada and Chile. The company has prospective land packages in British Columbia and Newfoundland (Canada) and also holds assets in Chile’s prolific Maricunga Gold Belt. GoldHaven has an experienced management team to efficiently create significant value for investors.

Smoke Mountain is the company’s current flagship project in British Columbia. Smoke Mountain includes a 2.5-kilometre long copper-gold-zinc mineralization trend that has assays of 7.5 g/t gold in initial rock sampling. GoldHaven's claims are contingent on other projects that have already yielded high grades of gold and copper, prompting some to say that this could very well be the next big copper district in North America.

Company Highlights

  • GoldHaven Resources is a junior exploration company focusing on gold and copper assets in both Canada and Chile.
  • The company’s highly prospective claims neighbour projects with high-grade gold and copper deposits.
  • GoldHaven’s projects in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Chile have produced promising, early exploration results, and have the potential to yield significant ore deposits.
  • The company’s Smoke Mountain project in BC contains a 2.5-kilometer long copper-gold-zinc mineralization with high-grade assays up to 7.5 g/t gold.
  • Pat’s Pond in Newfoundland, located within the province’s prolific Central Gold Belt, had show promising technical indicators and is located in proximity to what will be Atlantic Canada’s largest producing gold mine.
  • The company holds claim to some of the most promising ground in the Maricunga Gold Belt in proximity to a number of major discoveries.
  • GoldHaven is led by an experienced management team and is supported by a strong technical team of geologists with extensive experience in both Canada and Chile.

This GoldHaven Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with GoldHaven Resources (CSE:GOH, OTCQB:GHVNF, FRA:4QS) to receive an Investor Presentation

High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has prioritized a follow-up campaign including soil grid extensions at newly identified target areas as well as prospecting and mapping of extensive newly acquired contiguous land positions in the belt. Given preliminary results from its summer work program at Smoke Mountain, VTEM and LiDAR airborne surveys for the newly staked ground have also been scheduled for completion in October 2022 .

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet commented "Our exploration results at Smoke Mountain this summer have prompted a high priority follow-up field program . The objective of the campaign is to obtain geologically-based vectors to porphyry and epithermal targets on this highly prospective and exciting property . Lab results and airborne survey interpretation from our summer program are expected in the coming weeks and we look forward to further leveraging these data and adding shareholder value."

GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") has doubled the size of its Smoke Mountain land position from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet reports "Preliminary results from work at Smoke Mountain confirm the gold and copper potential of the Project . The distribution of favourable host rocks coupled with newly defined geochemical anomalies drove the decision to add additional ground, more than doubling GOH's land position and significantly strengthening our presence in the highly endowed Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt ."

