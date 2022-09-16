Precious MetalsInvesting News

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has prioritized a follow-up campaign including soil grid extensions at newly identified target areas as well as prospecting and mapping of extensive newly acquired contiguous land positions in the belt. Given preliminary results from its summer work program at Smoke Mountain, VTEM and LiDAR airborne surveys for the newly staked ground have also been scheduled for completion in October 2022 .

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet commented "Our exploration results at Smoke Mountain this summer have prompted a high priority follow-up field program . The objective of the campaign is to obtain geologically-based vectors to porphyry and epithermal targets on this highly prospective and exciting property . Lab results and airborne survey interpretation from our summer program are expected in the coming weeks and we look forward to further leveraging these data and adding shareholder value."

Dahrouge Consulting Engaged for Follow-Up Surface Exploration Work

GoldHaven has re-engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd . to complete a comprehensive follow-up exploration program at Smoke Mountain. This program is focused on extending soil sampling grids at priority target areas defined in the recently completed 2022 summer program. Furthermore, the field work will focus on p rospecting and mapping newly staked contiguous land positions . Detailed geological mapping, along with the soil geochemical work will improve the interpretation of the geophysical datasets and constrain target locations.

Geotech Ltd. Engaged to Target Polymetallic Vein Systems

GoldHaven has engaged Geotech Ltd. to conduct Helicopter-Borne VTEM TM and Magnetic Geophysical Surveys for the purpose of investigating the mineral potential over the extensive contiguous land position at Smoke Mountain. The proposed survey is approximately 721 line-kms over 1 block with a planned start date of late October . The survey will take 5-7 days to complete with the intention of targeting intermediate sulfidation polymetallic vein systems.

GoldHaven will be benefiting from Geotech Ltd's Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic ( VTEM TM ) geophysical system, which is excellent at locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity .

Full waveform recording will also be employed to achieve very clean early-time measurements to effectively resolve near surface structures . GoldHaven will benefit from Geotech's Concentric Transmitter - Receiver geometry, which ensures positive anomaly location and results in huge time and costs savings as there will be no need for ground follow-up. The technology has successfully been deployed globally for targeting work in epithermal precious metal districts.

Application for Drilling at Smoke Mountain in 2023

GoldHaven management seeks to acquire a Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit for drilling in Q2 2023 . The extensive geological, geochemical and geophysical campaigns from 2022 are yielding excellent preliminary porphyry and epithermal-style targets . GoldHaven is planning to carefully evaluate all of the obtained data during late 2022 and early 2023, with the objective of defining drill targets for testing going forward.

Recent Expansion of Smoke Mountain Property

GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain land position was recently doubled from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on promising preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program. The resulting large, contiguous land position defines a commanding land position in an emerging BC porphyry-epithermal belt . Copper, gold, and silver mineralization is extensive in the region with several promising new discoveries and extensions to mineralization (see below).

Smoke Mountain Location (CNW Group/GoldHaven Resources Corp.)

Smoke Mountain Surrounded by Significant Occurrences & Historic Resources

GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain property is strategically situated within an extensive 85 kilometre polymetallic belt that is highly prospective for gold-silver-zinc epithermal systems, porphyry copper-gold deposits, as well as gold and silver-rich magmatic-hydrothermal occurrences . The property is road accessible from Houston via a series of gravel forest service roads off Highway 16.

Exploration activity in the area has been renewed in this historic mining region , propelled by the ongoing expansion of advanced exploration projects and mines including:

  • Universal Copper 's Poplar project (18km NE) hosting 236Mt @ 0.37% Cu 1
  • Surge Copper 's Berg project (15km SW) with reserves of 238Mt @ 0.4% Cu; 0.05% Au 2
  • Imperial Metals ' Huckleberry project (26 km SE) containing 161Mt @ 0.48% Cu 3

Note: the mines and advanced exploration and development projects in the Central BC porphyry-epithermal provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Smoke Mountain Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

Highly Prospective Region

The historic Central BC porphyry-epithermal belt is re-emerging as an important copper-gold-silver jurisdiction as evidenced by increased staking activity and exploration drilling. The region is quickly becoming known for its long mineralized drill intercepts including Universal Copper's 216m interval grading 0.54% CuEq ( click here for release) and has the potential to host some of the largest copper-polymetallic discoveries in British Columbia .

In recent news, Surge Copper expanded their Ootsa project by 96% to a total of 439Mt grading 0.32% CuEq ( click here for release) increasing their total mineralized inventory in the southern part of this belt to over 1 billion tonnes (measured and indicated).

These results in the immediate vicinity of GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain project showcase the exceptional regional endowment and metallogenic character of the Late Cretaceous arc rocks hosted within this belt.  Among several emerging targets on the property, GoldHaven is working on a newly-identified 2.5km long untested and under-explored alteration and mineralization trend currently being examined by our field team at Smoke Mountain .

Note: The adjacent mines and advanced exploration and development projects in the Central BC porphyry-epithermal provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Smoke Mountain Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil , P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Technical Advisor to GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior precious metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile . GoldHaven maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile which is host to several mining and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa ( Kinross ), Cerro Maricunga ( Fenix Gold ), Lobo-Marte ( Kinross ), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio ( Kinross /Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), and Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has identified a total of 12 high-priority targets at its Alicia and Roma project areas in the Maricunga within a prominent regional NW-SE structural trend along strike from Gold Fields' Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold 7) . These targets have been designated "High Priority" due to the extent, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. GoldHaven is also making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property ( Canada ) which is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as its Pat's Pond project in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt ( Canada ). Pat's Pond is strategically located less than 20km from Marathon Gold's 3.14 Moz 8 Valentine Gold Project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Pat's Pond is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and has large scale discovery potential. GoldHaven engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Note: The deposits/mines near GoldHaven's properties provide geologic context, but this is not necessarily indicative that GoldHaven properties host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Justin Canivet , CFA
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Release References

1 Giroux, G.H., 2012. MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE on The POPLAR DEPOSIT, OMINECA MINING DIVISION BRITISH COLUMBIA. Prepared for Lions Gate Metals Inc. Prepared by Giroux Consultants Ltd. Effective Date: March 30, 2012 https://www.universalcopper.com/UNV_Presentation_Web.pdf?a28db

2 Norton, C., Huang, J., and Lui, D., Updated Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Berg Project, British Columbia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. EFFECTIVE DATE: MARCH 9, 2021; RELEASE DATE: MAY 3, 2021. https://surgecopper.com/site/assets/files/5735/updated_technical_report_mineral_resource_estimate_on_the_berg_ project-_bc.pdf

3 Christensen, K., Connaughton, G.R., and Ogryzlo, P., 2011. TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE MAIN ZONE OPTIMIZATION HUCKLEBERRY MINE OMINECA MINING DIVISION BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA. Prepared for Huckleberry Mines Ltd. and Imperial Metals Corporation November 22, 2011 The effective date of the exploration data is September 1, 2011, Amended May 11, 2016. https://www.imperialmetals.com/assets/docs/2016- hml-43-101-technical-report-on-the-main-zone-optimization.pdf

4 Burga D., Barry J., Grant D., Hutter J., Puritch E., Sutcliffe, R.H., and Wu, Y., 2019. INITIAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE NUMBER 3 VEIN, SILVER QUEEN PROPERTY, OMINECA MINING DIVISION, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA. Prepared for NEW NADINA EXPLORATIONS LIMITED

NI 43-101 & 43-101F1 TECHNICAL REPORT by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Effective Date: July 15, 2019 Signing Date: August 29, 2019. https://equitymetalscorporation.com/site/assets/files/3673/sq_ni43- 101_aug29_2019.pdf

5 https://sunsummitminerals.com/news/2021/sun-summit-drills-31-6-g-t-gold-over-4-0-metres-including-246-g-t- gold-over-0-5-metres-in-the-trench-zone-and-1-07-g-t-gold-over-109-metres-including-7-17-g-t-gold-over-5-2- metres-in-the-horseshoe-zo/

6 Diakow, L.J., and Drobe, J.R., 1989. The Geology and Mineral Occurrences in the North Newcombe Lake Map Sheet, NTS 093E/14. Open File Map 1989-1 British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Map.

7 Jamasmie, C., 2019. Gold Fields Salares Norte project in Chile granted environmental permit. December 18, 2019, 9:29am. Exploration Intelligence Latin America Gold Silver. https://www.mining.com/gold-fields-salares-norte-project-in-chile-granted-environmental-permit/

8 https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds received from the Offering, the possible acquisition of the Projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that investor interest will be sufficient to close the Offering, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Offering and the Assignment, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability to close the Offering, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of the Letters of Intent which are the subject of the Assignment, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada . All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

