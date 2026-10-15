Goldconda Gold Releases Q3 2026 Production Update at Galaxy

Goldconda Gold Releases Q3 2026 Production Update at Galaxy

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce record quarterly production of 4,301 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an increase of 18% in gold production compared to Q2 2026 and an increase of 20% compared to Q3 2025.

The Q3 2026 production numbers are as follows:

Mining     Q3
2026 		Q2
2026 		YTD
2026 		FY
2025 		Q3
2025
Princeton
 Ore Mined (t)          19,178 14,110 51,241 59,428 22,303
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.81 3.75 3.65 3.88 3.39
Development (m) 292 244 809 952 272
Galaxy
 Ore Mined (t) 29,655 26,049 81,793 76,000 18,200
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.08 2.56 2.81 3.13 3.22
Development (m) 272 143 543 371 82
Total
 Ore Mined (t) 48,833 40,159 133,034 135,428 40,503
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.36 2.98 3.14 3.46 3.31
Development (m) 564 387 1,352 1,323 354


Processing   Q3
2026 		Q2
2026 		YTD
2026 		FY
2025 		Q3
2025
Ore processed (t) 49,166 44,811 135,156 130,637 37,163
Concentrate produced (t) 3,898 3,602 11,872 11,289 3,229
Concentrate grade (g/t) 34.3 31.5 30.4 35.9 34.6
Gold produced (oz) 4,301 3,648 11,586 13,020 3,588


Golconda Gold CEO, Ravi Sood commented: "We are pleased to announce record quarterly gold production at Galaxy for Q3 2026, including record ore tonnes mined, processed and development metres. Our recent investment in underground mining equipment and surface infrastructure has significantly increased equipment availability and mining cycle efficiency, and we expect further operational improvements going forward in the final quarter of 2026." (1)

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GG" and the OTCQX under the symbol "GGGOF". Golconda Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at the highest standards, focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Note:

(1)      This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Notes".

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those statements regarding the Company's expectation that there will be further operational improvements at the Galaxy mine in the final quarter of 2026, and the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis of the disclosure in the press release has been approved by Kevin Crossling Pr. Sci. Nat., MAusIMM, Geological Consultant for Golconda Gold, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Crossling has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Ravi Sood
CEO, Golconda Gold Ltd.
+1 (647) 987-7663
ravi@golcondagold.com
www.golcondagold.com


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