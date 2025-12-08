Goldcliff Confirms Potential for Non-Cyanide Gold Recovery at Panorama Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN,OTC:GCFFF)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that recent metallurgical test work by Dundee Sustainable Technologies indicates that gold mineralization from Panorama Ridge may be amenable to Dundee's patented CLEVR™ non-cyanide gold recovery process.

Initial results are encouraging. Testing of York-zone drill core achieved 88% gold recovery using the CLEVR process with a thermal oxidation pre-treatment. While these results are preliminary and additional test work and optimization will be required, management considers the outcome positive enough to continue evaluating this innovative and environmentally responsible processing option.

In September, several drill-core samples representing a range of grades, lithologies, and mineralized zones were collected from Panorama Ridge. Six samples from the York zone-grading from 0.2 g/t Au to 2.5 g/t Au and spanning two lithologies-were crushed and blended into a composite grading 0.74 g/t Au. Following thermal oxidation, the composite tested at 0.71 g/t Au. After one hour of CLEVR leaching, an 88% gold recovery was recorded.

Dundee explains in their report to Goldcliff that a key feature of the CLEVR process is its closed-circuit, zero-effluent design. The solid residue produced is inert, sulphide-depleted, and non-acid-generating. A Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure ("TCLP") completed on the residue confirmed that all monitored elements were below TCLP thresholds. By removing the requirement for cyanide and avoiding the need for a conventional tailings pond, CLEVR offers the potential for lower environmental risk and a reduced surface footprint.

Dundee has recommended additional laboratory work to better define material concentration behaviour, pre-treatment requirements, and gold recovery characteristics. Goldcliff anticipates continued collaboration with Dundee Sustainable Technologies as it works to further evaluate the potential of the Panorama Ridge gold project.

Paul Saxton, P. Eng, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release. Mr. Saxton is a Company Director and non-independent.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



Goldcliff Resource CorporationGCN:CATSXV:GCNGold Investing
GCN:CA
