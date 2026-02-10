Gold Terra to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11, 2026

Gold Terra to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11, 2026

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") today announced that Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11, 2026

DATE: Wednesday, February 11th
TIME: 10:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Fully financed for the current 15,000 metre 2026 Winter drill program.
  • Appointed Todd Burlingame as our Chief Development Officer to oversee the Company's direction towards development of the Yellowknife assets.
  • Company has completed over 10 holes in January (see February 5, 2026 press release) and, approx. 3,000 additional metres to date, as the drilling continues to target the past producing Campbell Shear (CS), south of the historic Con Mine and in the Northbelt area, north of Yellowknife.
  • The Company has engaged SLR Consulting to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Yellowknife Project.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilmetres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.
Visit our website at https://goldterracorp.com/.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: For Gold Terra, please contact: Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO gpanneton@goldterracorp.com Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646 strazdins@goldterracorp.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

