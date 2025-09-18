Gold Surges Past $3,650 on Fed Cuts and Central Bank Demand

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

Gold has shattered the $3,650 barrier for the first time in history after markets priced in the now-certain Federal Reserve rate cuts—the first of this year [1] creating unprecedented momentum for precious metals. The metal's 39% surge this year [2] has been amplified by central banks accumulating 900 tonnes of gold reserves [3] as nations diversify away from dollar-dominated assets amid mounting geopolitical tensions. This confluence of monetary easing expectations and institutional demand has positioned gold mining companies as prime beneficiaries of the evolving economic landscape, with Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE-American: TRX) (TSX: TRX.TO), Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: DC), Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF), and Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT).

Wall Street's most prominent investment banks are forecasting gold to reach $4,000 by mid-2026 [4] , with Goldman Sachs targeting $3,700 by year-end and UBS raising its forecast to $3,800 amid escalating tariff uncertainty [5] .

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has reached a pivotal agreement in principle with the Government of Tanzania on the framework for the Government's statutory free carried interest in the Imwelo Gold Project. The breakthrough, announced following productive negotiations held on September 10, 2025 , in Arusha, removes one of the most significant regulatory hurdles on the pathway to production and establishes a foundation for long-term partnership between the company and Tanzania .

Under Tanzania's Mining Act and recent regulations, the Government is entitled to a minimum 16% non-dilutable free carried interest in all mining projects, ensuring direct participation in the ownership of natural resources. The fiscal framework also includes a 6% royalty on gold production plus a 1% export levy, with a reduced rates of 4% for in-country refining and requirements for local beneficiation.

"Reaching agreement in principle with the Ministry of Minerals marks an important milestone for Lake Victoria Gold and for Tanzania ," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG . "The Government's participation ensures that the Imwelo Project will be developed in alignment with national priorities, including responsible mining, in-country refining, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. While final approvals and details remain to be completed, this first step lays the groundwork for a constructive partnership through the new joint venture company."

The agreement establishes a framework for creating a new joint venture company to hold and operate the Imwelo Mining Licence, providing transparency and durability for the collaboration. This regulatory clarity comes as LVG has already cleared a crucial environmental hurdle with Tanzania's National Environment Management Council approving the Updated Environmental and Social Management Plan for the fully-permitted project.

The timing proves strategic with gold currently trading above $3,700 per ounce. While many explorers struggle with permitting delays, LVG now operates under clear regulatory frameworks backed by its existing 10-year renewable mining license, positioning the company among the few junior miners with both regulatory clearance and near-term production potential in one of Africa's most prolific gold regions.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's flagship Geita mine, with the company targeting first gold within 12 months of construction start. Area C represents the priority development zone featuring 3.7 g/t average gold grades—among the highest in the historical resource. A planned strategic 7,750m drill program combines grade control drilling for mine planning with extensions targeting. Previous intercepts including 6.8m at 14.6 g/t gold from 33m demonstrate production-ready mineralization.

Now as the company has officially closed an oversubscribed financing, LVG has strengthened its financial position with $6 million through a non-brokered LIFE private placement and additional $2 million  private placement, expected to close imminently. Proceeds will fund work programs satisfying conditions to unlock a pre-paid forward facility with Monetary Metals for construction capital.

Additional opportunities emerge through the Tembo Project, where a planned 3,000m drilling program targets shallow, high-grade zones suitable for toll milling at the nearby Nyati Resources processing facility. Historic results including 28.57 g/t over 3m from 54m demonstrate potential for immediate cash generation ahead of full Imwelo development.

Beyond core development, LVG maintains exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation, plus strategic partnerships with Monetary Metals and Taifa Group , Tanzania's largest mining contractor.

With government agreement secured, environmental approval complete, and financing closing imminent, Lake Victoria Gold represents the convergence of regulatory clearance, market timing, and operational momentum that positions the company for successful development in Tanzania's premier gold district.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Earlier in the summer, another Tanzania -focused project comes from TRX Gold Corporation's (NYSE-American: TRX) (TSX: TRX.TO) Buckreef Gold Project were the company delivered strong Q3 results with 4,687 ounces of gold poured and $12.5 million in revenue. The company achieved a record average realized price of $3,114 per ounce while reducing mining costs to $3.63 per tonne and processing costs to $14.60 per tonne during the quarter.

"We're pleased with the progress at Buckreef Gold this quarter, driven by the successful execution of our scheduled strip campaign to access higher-grade ore, combined with lower mining and processing cost per tonne," said Stephen Mullowney , TRX CEO. "We have started to see the benefits of this work and since May 31st , the Company's adjusted working capital turned positive, improving from $3.3 million (negative) to approximately $3.9 million as of today."

The company has substantially improved its financial position with current ratio increasing from 0.8 to 1.1 and stockpile inventory growing from 290,000 tonnes at 1.00 g/t to 401,000 tonnes at 1.31 g/t containing 16,876 ounces of gold. TRX Gold also established domestic gold sales with Bank of Tanzania , benefiting from reduced royalty rates of 4% versus 7.3% for exported sales.

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: DC) has advanced its Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project with a 27,500-meter drill campaign, intercepting higher gold grades than the average resource grade of 0.463 g/t. Recent metallurgical drilling returned 1.50 g/t gold over 62.1 meters in hole RH25C-171, significantly exceeding the measured and indicated resource grade.

"We are pleased with the progress of the 2025 drill campaign and look forward to releasing additional results from the drilling in the northeast Project area as they are received," said Jack Henris , President and COO of Dakota Gold . " Dakota Gold remains focused on advancing the Project through disciplined exploration and technical rigor with the results from the current drill campaign contributing to the Feasibility Study, which is expected to be completed in early 2027."

The company is conducting core drilling and metallurgical testing to support feasibility studies while targeting higher-grade zones in the northeast project area with potential to add measured, indicated and inferred resources. Dakota Gold has appointed Mike Eiselein as Vice President Project Development to oversee the metallurgical program, bringing over 34 years of operational experience in heap leach processing.

Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) has announced a transformational acquisition of the Coffee Gold Project from Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) for total consideration of up to $150 million including $10 million cash and $40 million in shares. The Coffee Project hosts 3.0 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources within 80 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold, making it one of the largest and highest-grade heap leach projects globally.

"The acquisition of Coffee is highly transformational for Fuerte," said Tim Warman , CEO of Fuerte Metals . "The project is on a clear path to complete permitting and has strong financial and technical partners who have the vision to advance the project to production and build the next great Canadian gold producer."

Fuerte is targeting completion of a preliminary economic assessment in H1 2026 and feasibility study in H2 2026, with the project benefiting from extensive de-risking by Goldcorp and Newmont through significant drilling and engineering work. The company has secured a concurrent equity financing of up to C$50 million backstopped by key shareholders, with Newmont joining Agnico Eagle , Pierre Lassonde and Trinity Capital as major shareholders following the transaction.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

CONTACT:
USA NEWS GROUP
info@usanewsgroup.com
(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott , Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Sources Cited:

  1. https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/federal-reserve-interest-rates-decision-rcna231729
  2. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/gold-set-for-fourth-weekly-rise-as-us-data-firms-rate-cut-bets.html
  3. https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/commodities/gold-prices
  4. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gold-prices-surge-past-3600-per-ounce-is-it-too-late-to-buy-in-now/
  5. https://www.ecofinagency.com/news-industry/1509-48687-ubs-and-goldman-sachs-lift-gold-forecasts-seeing-path-to-3-800-and-beyond

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5517839/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-surges-past-3-650-on-fed-cuts-and-central-bank-demand-302560413.html

SOURCE USA News Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/18/c6823.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dakota Gold Corp.DCNYSE:DCGold Investing
DC
The Conversation (0)

Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), recently commenced a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Preston.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Closes Acquisition of Copper Property with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Closes Acquisition of Copper Property with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 17, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that further to its news release dated August 29, 2024, and the TSX Venture Exchange's ("Exchange") conditional acceptance letter dated October 9, 2024, the Company has now closed the "related party" transaction subject to final Exchange approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project