Gold Royalty to Host Pedra Branca Acquisition Conference Call

 Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce it intends to host a conference call to discuss the recently announced agreement to acquire a cash flowing gold and copper royalty over the Pedra Branca mine in Brazil.

Pedra Branca Acquisition Conference Call Details

Gold Royalty will host a conference call to discuss the transaction on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). To participate, please use one of the following methods:

Webinar: Click Here
US and Canada (toll-free): 1-866-890-3060
International: 1-412-206-6408

A presentation accompanying the conference call discussing the transaction will be available on Gold Royalty's website at www.goldroyalty.com and a replay of the event will be available following the presentation.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-to-host-pedra-branca-acquisition-conference-call-302637591.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/10/c8509.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

