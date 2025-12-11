Gold Royalty Completes US$103.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Completes US$103.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 25,875,000 common shares (the " Common Shares "), including 3,375,000 Common Shares pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$103.5 million.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated December 8, 2025, between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners.

As announced on December 8, 2025, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund all or a portion of the consideration for its acquisition of an existing royalty on the Pedra Branca mine from BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the " Acquisition "), and for general corporate purposes. Pedra Branca is an operating copper and gold mine located in Brazil and currently owned and operated by a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited.

The Offering was made in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec and Nunavut, by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated August 2, 2024. The Company has also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-280817), which was declared effective by the SEC on August 2, 2024. A prospectus supplement and accompanying shelf prospectus (forming part of the registration statement) relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC. These documents may be accessed for free on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov. An electronic or paper copy of the base shelf prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement (when filed) as well as any amendment to the documents may be obtained in Canada, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc., 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1J9, by phone at (416)-869-8414, or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca, from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Attn: Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, by phone at (905)-791-3151, or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, or from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Attn: Distribution Centre, RBC Wellington Square, 8th Floor, 180 Wellington St. W., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0C2, by phone at (416)-842-5349, or by e-mail at Distribution.RBCDS@rbccm.com, and in the United States by contacting National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 65 E. 55th St., 8th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, by phone at (416)-869-8414, or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca, from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 West 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York, 10036, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com, or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York, 10281-8098; Attn: Equity Syndicate, by phone at (877)-822-4089, or by e-mail at equityprospectus@rbccm.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.. The Offering was also made on a private placement basis in other international jurisdictions in reliance on applicable private placement exemptions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction. On completion of the Offering, the Company had 223,375,625 Common Shares outstanding.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Gold Royalty Corp. Contact

Jackie Przybylowski
Vice President, Capital Markets
Telephone: (833) 396-3066
Email: info@goldroyalty.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding the proposed Acquisition. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including that the conditions to the proposed Acquisition will be satisfied in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, the possibility that the proposed Acquisition does not close when expected, or at all, because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other publicly filed documents, available under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, prospectuses and prospectus supplement, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold RoyaltyGROYNYSEAMERICAN:GROYGold Investing
GROY
The Conversation (0)
Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", hosted virtually at... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc and... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to provide updated guidance for 2024 based upon the expected completion of Gold Royalty's acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, located in Bosnia and... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued, on a bought deal basis,... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Extends South Zone Discovery by over 300 Metres; Returns 91 m of 1.53% CuEq Within 167 m of 1.06% CuEq

American Eagle Extends South Zone Discovery by over 300 Metres; Returns 91 m of 1.53% CuEq Within 167 m of 1.06% CuEq

Highlights: South Zone Expansion: NAK25-57 intersected 167 m of 1.06% Copper Equivalent (CuEq), including 91 m of 1.53% CuEq, within 909 m averaging 0.41% CuEq from surface; this extends the NAK25-46 discovery more than 100 m west. NAK25-52 extends the high-grade NAK25-48 discovery by over 200... Keep Reading...
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully... Keep Reading...
Gerard Bond, gold bars.

Gold Moving "Relentlessly Up," Generalist Rotation Starting — OceanaGold's Gerard Bond

Gerard Bond, president and CEO of OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF), shares recent company highlights and discusses gold's strong 2025 performance. In his view, the yellow metal's key drivers are de-dollarization, stagflation concerns, central bank buying and geopolitical uncertainty, all of... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High

The US Federal Reserve held its last meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (December 9) to Wednesday (December 10) amid growing division between doves and hawks as labor market and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points... Keep Reading...
Elevated view of gold mine processing plant.

Mines and Mills: An Investment Case for the Abitibi Gold Belt

The Abitibi Gold Belt has played a key role in Canada's rich mining heritage and continues to be a powerhouse in global gold production. Stretching from Wawa, Ontario to Val-d'Or, Québec, this geological marvel has been the cornerstone of Canadian gold mining for over a century.Since its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential