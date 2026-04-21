Gold Port Announces Option Grants

Gold Port Announces Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO,OTC:GPOTF)(OTCQB:GPOTF) ("Gold Port" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 6,000,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the "Project"), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation



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