Gold'n Futures Announces Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC T heNews w ire October 21, 2025 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP . (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the " Company " or " Gold'n Futures ") announces that it will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " AGSM ") on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the offices of De Novo Group, located at 1890 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.
At the AGSM, the Company intends to seek shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation of its
issued and outstanding common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the basis of one hundred (100) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the " Consolidation "). No fractional shares will be issued, and any resulting fraction will be rounded to the nearest whole number.
The Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change upon completion of the Consolidation.
If the Consolidation is approved by shareholders, the effective date of the Consolidation will be announced
by news release if and when the board of directors considers it to be in the best interests of the Company to proceed with the Consolidation.
The Consolidation will also be subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Notwithstanding shareholder approval, the Board of Directors reserves the right to revoke the resolutions approving the Consolidation at any time prior to implementation if deemed in the best interest of the Company.
Shareholders of record on September 19, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the AGSM. Shareholders may access the Company's information circular and form of proxy on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a mineral exploration company conducting programs to expand its gold resources and to develop viable gold mining operations through the application of extensive geological experience and knowledge combined with advanced technologies and computer modeling.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
For further information
Matthew Fish
Director
Email: matt@fishpurdy.com
Ph: 905-781-8786
