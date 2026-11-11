Gold'n Futures Announces Proposed Debt Settlement

Gold'n Futures Announces Proposed Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
 

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire November 10, 2026) GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces that it proposes to settle up to $400,000 of outstanding indebtedness (the "Debt") owed to certain arm's length creditors through the issuance of up to 2,666,667 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

 

The Debt consists of legal fees and amounts owed to other service providers of the Company. The Company is settling the Debt in Shares to preserve its cash for working capital purposes.

 

No insiders of the Company will participate in the Debt Settlement.

 

Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

 

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of resource projects across a diversified range of commodities.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

For further information

Curtis Riou

Chief Executive Officer

Email: curtis@apexexplorations.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount of Debt to be settled, the number of Shares to be issued, and the completion of the Debt Settlement. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

 

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that the Debt Settlement will be completed on the terms described in this news release; that the Company will be able to secure financing on acceptable terms as and when required; that the Company will maintain good standing with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities; and that general economic and mineral exploration market conditions will remain stable. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

 

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the Debt Settlement not being completed as proposed or at all, dilution to existing shareholders, the Company's ability to raise capital, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, title and permitting risks, commodity price volatility, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and represent the Company's current expectations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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