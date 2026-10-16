Gold'n Futures Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gold'n Futures Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Director

(TheNewswire)

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
  

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire October 16, 2026 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Riou as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

 

Mr. Riou is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 25 years of experience in environmental consulting and resource development across Canada's oil, gas and mining sectors. He serves as Chief Operating Officer of Apex Exploration Corp. and is a co-founder of X-Terra Environmental Services Ltd., a First Nation–owned environmental consulting firm.

 

His background combines project management with environmental and regulatory expertise, bringing a practical perspective to the planning and oversight of resource projects.

 

The Company also announces that Khaled Hatabah has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

 

The board of directors welcomes Mr. Riou and looks forward to working with him as the Company enters a new chapter. The Company also thanks Mr. Hatabah for his contributions and service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

 

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

 

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of resource projects across a diversified range of commodities.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

For further information

Curtis Riou

Chief Executive Officer

Email: curtis@apexexplorations.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Riou in his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director, the Company's expectations for this new chapter of its business, and the Company's plans to identify, acquire and advance resource projects across a diversified range of commodities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

 

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that Mr. Riou will continue in his roles with the Company; that the Company will be able to attract and retain qualified management and board members; that the Company will be able to secure financing on acceptable terms as and when required; that the Company will maintain good standing with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities; and that general economic and mineral exploration market conditions will remain stable. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

 

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the loss of key personnel, the Company's ability to raise capital, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, title and permitting risks, commodity price volatility, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and represent the Company's current expectations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

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