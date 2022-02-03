Gold Mountain Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed its first delivery of ore to New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine in Kamloops, BC located 133 km from the Elk Gold MineHighlights:Following the extended provincial review and approval of New Gold's custom milling permit, the Company is now positioned to deliver high-grade ore to accommodate its Year 1 production profile.The material was mined from the ...

GMTN:CA