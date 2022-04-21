Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESGold Mountain Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 14,800,000 units of the Company at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 18, 2022 between the Company and the ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 14,800,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 (the "Offering

In connection with the Offering, Eight Capital acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (collectively the "Underwriters") pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 18, 2022 between the Company and the Underwriters.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture dated April 21, 2022 between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent. Subject to adjustment in certain cases, each Warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.75 until April 21, 2024. ‎

The Offering was conducted by way of a prospectus supplement dated April 18, 2022 (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 8, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the development of the Elk Gold Project, for the repayment of certain debt obligations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as further set forth in the Supplement.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Phone: 778.262.0933
Email: IR@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risk factors related to the Offering; risks related to an offering of securities under the Company's base shelf prospectus; risks related to the Company's limited operating history; risks related to the Company's decision to implement a production decision without completion of a feasibility or pre-feasibility study; risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration; and other risks that may be listed in the Company's documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698270/Gold-Mountain-Closes-185-Million-Bought-Deal-Public-Offering

Gold Mountain Mines Its First Mineralized Material at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce the Company has mined its first significant mineralized material at its 100% owned Elk Gold project near Merritt, BC

Highlights:

  • The Company has exposed its 1100 vein system located on the footwall of historic pit 2.
  • This area was mined by previous operators in 2012 at an average grade of 16.60 g/t.
  • The Company will crush, weigh and assay the material prior to sending it to its Ore Purchase partners New Gold Inc.
  • Year 1 of Gold Mountain's mine plan contemplates mining some of the resource's highest-grade material, resulting in an expected annual after-tax profit of $10,000,000.

"First mineralization along our 1100 vein in Siwash North marks the Company's transition from development into commercial production," commented Director and CEO Kevin Smith. "Since purchasing the Elk Gold mine there have been questions surrounding Management's ability to increase resources and get the project back into production. Fast forward to today, we're targeting our third resource update, have successfully navigated the Provincial permit amendment process, completed all of our construction and are now stockpiling paydirt from our shallow mineralization. By completing our waste rock stripping and site preparation in parallel to our work with Indigenous Communities and Provincial Regulators on our permitting, we have been able to maintain our timelines of delivering material to New Afton and recognizing revenue in Q4 2021. The Mining Permit, TSX uplist and hitting mineralized material all in the first nine days of November highlights management's focus towards execution and maintaining our committed timelines. Keep an eye out for more developments, as we intend to continue delivering value to our loyal shareholders and a very strong finish to the year."

Mining Activities

After spending 4 months waste rock mining through its gravel borrow, Gold Mountain has exposed its first high-grade mineralized material at its Elk Gold mine. The targeted vein systems strikes east -west and are currently being mined at the footwall of historical Pit 2. This zone of the property was mined in 2012 by previous operators and yielded a grade of 16.60 g/t, surpassing the contained ounces in the resource model by roughly 29%. See section entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment" below for more information.

The Company was able to transition into full-scale mining operations for less than its forecasted$9m capital expenditure due to the project's existing infrastructure. Gold Mountain also reduced its upfront costs by avoiding the need for an on-site mill and tailings storage facility through its Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") with New Gold Inc. The Company will be targeting some of the resource's highest-grade mineralization during the first year of its mine plan, expediting the payback period to 6 months.

Next Steps

With the Company hitting mineralized material, it is in a strong position to achieve revenue in Q4 ‘21. Gold Mountain will now turn its focus to the following operating milestones:

  • Continue to engage directly with surrounding Indigenous Communities to adhere to each Nation's independent review process.
  • Ramp up mining operations, targeting the Elk's high-grade 1100 and 1300 vein systems.
  • Deliver material to New Gold's New Afton mine in Kamloops, located 133 km from the Elk Gold Project.
  • Begin revenue generation and receive payment from its first mineralized material delivery.

The Company will mine, crush and sample the mineralized material prior to hauling the load 133km to its Ore Purchase Partner New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine in Kamloops, British Columbia. Haul trucks will be weighed on-site and a third-party lab will assay the batch sample to determine the grade and value of the load. Gold Mountain will be paid monthly, based on the weight and grade of all deliveries during the previous month. The Company filed a copy of the Ore Purchase Agreement on February 3, 2021 and can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

New Gold is working with Indigenous Nations and local regulators to amend its permit which will allow the mine to receive the Elk Gold's high-grade mineralized material. Both companies anticipate this will not interrupt Gold Mountain's mining processes and revenue forecast for Q4 2021.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

Preliminary Economic Assessment

For details on the key assumptions behind the 2012 mining of the historical pit 2, the Company's Year 1 production profile, the anticipated cash flow and the anticipated payback period of capital, please see the Preliminary Economic Assessment entitled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Elk Gold Project" dated August 26, 2021 with an effective date of May 14, 2021 and amended as of November 4, 2021 a copy of which is available on SEDAR (the "PEA").

The Company's mine plan and annual after-tax profit are based on the PEA which is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include all statements relating to the anticipated Year 1 production profile and anticipated profits, the timing for the receipt of any EA, the timing to commence mining, the timing for the delivery of mineralized material to New Afton. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 which was filed on the Company's SEDAR profile on November 4, 2021.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671823/Gold-Mountain-Mines-Its-First-Mineralized-Material-at-the-Elk-Gold-Project

Gold Mountain Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares. Assuming the outstanding listing conditions are satisfied and the common shares are listed on the TSX, the Company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. Gold Mountain will continue to trade under the ticker "GMTN". The Company has also filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each province of Canada

"As we transition into commercial production and continue expanding the Elk's resources, the timing is right for our company to up list onto the Toronto Stock Exchange," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "Up listing to the TSX will mark a significant milestone for Gold Mountain and should send a message that management's focus is corporate development on all fronts, with a goal of becoming a prominent name in Canadian mining. By listing on the TSX, we seek to further enhance the Company's exposure and accessibility to institutional investors, as well as increase the liquidity of our market. We have also filed a Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus with each province in Canada. While the company does not have any immediate requirement for additional funds, we wanted to put ourselves in a position to be deal ready over the next 25 months, should we elect to accelerate our exploration plans at the Elk or the right M&A opportunity presents itself. With a healthy treasury, the M199 mining permit in hand, and our Phase II exploration program nearing completion, the Company is positioned for a strong finish to our first year of trading, and look to carry that momentum into 2022."

TSX Conditional Approval

Gold Mountain received conditional approval to list on the TSX on November 4th, 2021after trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for 10 months. During this period, the Company transitioned from an exploration and development junior mining company, to a near term gold producer with strong and established partnerships in South Central British Columbia. The Company's sound economics, broad shareholder base and imminent revenue generation lead Management to begin the process of up listing to the TSX.

Final approval of the Gold Mountain up-listing to the TSX is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions. Gold Mountain will officially announce when the trading of its common shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing. A TSX listing is one of the requirements for inclusion in certain indices including the S&P/TSX Composite Index and related exchange-traded products (ETFs). There can be no certainty that the company would qualify or be eligible to be included in such indices and ETFs.

Corporate Governance

As part of the up listing process to the TSX, the Company's board of directors has appointed Kevin Smith as Chairman and Blake Steele as Independent Lead Director. The appointments were made at the request of the TSX to provide further structure to the company's board.

Preliminary Shelf Prospectus

The Shelf Prospectus, upon a receipt for the final base shelf prospectus, would allow Gold Mountain to make offerings up to C$50,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, share purchase contracts, or any combination thereof, from time to time over a 25-month period. The specific terms of any future offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement. Gold Mountain has filed this base shelf prospectus for future financial flexibility and has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering. As reported in its quarterly financial statements ending July 31, 2021, Gold Mountain had a cash position of $14,931,106.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the final base shelf prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Annual Information Form

Gold Mountain has also voluntarily filed an Annual Information Form ("AIF") to support the Base Shelf Prospectus and its TSX listing. The AIF provides a detailed overview of the Company and is available at www.sedar.com.

Amended and Restated Technical Report

The Company is also filing an amended and restated technical report for its Elk Gold Project entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Elk Gold Project, Merritt British Columbia" (the "Amended Report"). The Amended Report can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. and was filed further to a review by staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The BCSC review is now complete.

There are no material differences between the original report filed June 22, 2021 and the Amended Report and there are no differences with respect to the mineral resource, the preliminary economic assessment of the recommendations and conclusions provided in the original report. The report, effective from May 14, 2021 dated August 26, 2021 and amended as of November 4, 2021 is available under Gold Mountain's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include all statements relating to imminent cash flow generation, achieving commercial production, anticipated Year 1 production profile and anticipated profits, the timing for the receipt of any EA, transitioning to commercial production, the timing to commence mining, the timing for the delivery of mineralized material to New Afton. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company's Annual Information Form a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671261/Gold-Mountain-Receives-Conditional-Approval-to-List-on-the-Toronto-Stock-Exchange

Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the “Company”) (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) would like to provide clarification on the release it put out on July 12, 2021 regarding the update to its M-199 Mining Permit amendment

It has been brought to Gold Mountain's attention that some of the language in the company's most recent press release came across as dismissive and insensitive to Indigenous Nations' laws, governments, land rights, and independent decision-making process. For that, the Company offers its sincere apologies to Elders, Leadership and community members that may have found those comments disrespectful.

Gold Mountain Receives Update from the Ministry of Mines

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office ("EMLI") has received final comments on the draft mine permit from both the local communities and the Mine Review Committee. EMLI will now draft the final permit and then submit it to the statutory decision maker for approval

"This is an important milestone for Gold Mountain and marks the conclusion of the review and information request portion of the permit amendment process. All information is now in the hands of provincial regulators and based on our communications we anticipate delivery of the permit in the coming weeks," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "We'd like to thank the surrounding Indigenous communities for their input and guidance on how best to develop the project. We also recognize that this is just the first step of many and look forward to continued engagement and consultation as the mine transitions into production.

In the meantime, development is pushing forward at site. Our exploration contractor, HEG Explorations Services Inc, is continuing to aggressively drill out the property in our Phase 2 program. Construction is in full swing with Nhwelmen-Lake stripping waste rock, to develop our initial pit shell and expose the high-grade, shallow mineralization we will be targeting in the early years of the mine plan. Our timelines and company goals have always been considered aggressive, but we have shown our ability to execute and continue to deliver shareholder value as we build BC's next Gold and Silver producer."

The Mine Permit

By receiving all comments from stakeholders, EMLI is in a position to finalize the mine permit and submit it to the statutory decision maker. Gold Mountain's permit amendment application was submitted to provincial regulators in May ‘20. In total there have been three rounds of review and responses regarding components of the application, which the Company promptly answered to ensure it maintained its permitting timeline.

With this milestone, the Company's portion of the mine permitting process has concluded and will be notified once the permit has been submitted to the statutory decision maker. Gold Mountain is anticipating this process to take approximately two weeks and the Company remains on schedule for ore delivery to New Afton in October.

Indigenous Input

The Company anticipated the final permit to be received in June, however provincial regulators requested an extension to the permit review process given the recent residential school discovery in Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company was in full support of affording additional time and felt it was the only appropriate choice to allow for local Indigenous communities and governments to have a chance to properly review and make final comments on the proposed conditions of the permit.

Timelines

The Company anticipates its final permit will be submitted to the statutory decision maker in approximately two weeks' time, followed by the approval of its final mining permit by the end of July. This timeline allows Nhwelmen-Lake to continue waste rock mining operations for the balance of August and transition to ore mining along the 1300 vein in September. This schedule is consistent with the Company's commitment of ore delivery to New Gold's New Afton Mine in October with first revenue landing in November.

Other Authorizations

The Mine Permit is the most material authorization required for production and its receipt provides the Company with confidence that other ancillary authorizations will follow. Such authorizations include those related to the Explosives Storage and Use, Bulk Explosives Use, Road Use, Effluent Discharge, Industrial Access and Free Use (forest use). The Company is actively pursuing the receipt of all necessary authorizations and does not anticipate any delays in its production schedule resulting from the failure to hold any required authorization.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release

This news release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include all statements relating to the timeline for its receipt of permits, the commencement of ore mining and the receipt of revenue. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended January 31, 2021.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654979/Gold-Mountain-Receives-Update-from-the-Ministry-of-Mines

Gold Mountain Hits Additional High-Grade Intercepts in its Phase 2, 10,000m Drill Program

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial holes of its Phase 2 drill program at the Elk Gold Project located near Merritt, BC. These high-grade assay results continue to extend the deposit's established mineralized zones down dip and indicate clear vein continuity at depth

Highlights:

  • Drilling Highlights Include:
    • 1.0m grading 17.3g/t Au including 0.73m of 24.4g/t Au
    • 1.3m grading 13.9g/t Au including 0.30m of 60.4g/t Au
    • 1.12m grading 6.4g/t Au including 0.30m of 24.0g/t Au
  • Gold Mountain's Phase 2 drill program continues to methodically extend the Elk's shallow, open pit amenable vein systems as well as its deep, high-grade mineralization at the Siwash North Zone.
  • Gold Mountain continues to re-log historical core samples after the success of the Phase 1 relogging program.
  • HEG and Associates ("HEG") has completed a soil geochemical survey over highly prospective exploration targets on the property including the Elusive Zone.

"With our spring/summer exploration program in full swing, we've picked up right where we left off in March by continuing to chase Mineralization both on strike and down dip, with a goal of adding ounces to our resources in the Siwash North zone," said Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "With an ambitious goal of getting this resource up to a million ounces by fall, it's critical that we continue to hit these early intercepts to deliver on our commitment to shareholders of being BC's next million ounce Gold and Silver producer. We also have a team of 8 geologists on site kicking off a soil sampling and field work program in our Elusive zone located approximately 4.5km away from our open pits. This area has the second highest gold in soil anomaly, numerous copper showings, and is yet to be drill tested. If we are able to connect, Gold Mountain could be looking at a bulk tonnage style deposit, to pair with our known high-grade sulphides, at the Elk Gold property."

Phase 2 Drilling Update
After the success of the Phase 1 drill program, the Company's Phase 2 will continue to focus on extending and expanding the high-grade vein system at the Siwash North zone. Additional drill holes will target the Gold Creek Zone with a view to connecting its mineralization with the Siwash North Zone and the Elusive Zone which shows potential to be an entirely new discovery.

To date, the Company has drilled a total of 13 of its planned 34 total drill holes in its Phase 2 exploration program representing approximately 4,350m of the 10,000m program. The first batch of assay results represent only two of the thirteen holes drilled to date encompassing 500m of the 4,350m.

The drill holes that produced the initial assay results were located south of Pit 1 with a view of extending and expanding the 1300, 2500 and 2600 veins. The initial assay results achieve the goal of extending and expanding the high grade veins and demonstrate the predictable nature of the Siwash North Zone mineralization. The Company anticipates that future Phase 2 assays will continue to extend and expand the high grade veins which is expected to increase the resource estimate.

Core-Relog Program
Gold Mountain continues to relog its historical core after uncovering significant mineralization that was overlooked by previous operators during its Phase 1 relog program. Current relogging efforts are focused on historical drill holes adjacent to the current Phase 2 drilling to better understand the deposit geometry, which will ensure that subsequent drilling has the best chance of hitting further mineralization.

The Elusive Zone
Gold Mountain, HEG and previous operators have long identified the Elusive Zone as highly prospective. It is defined by a significant gold-in-soil anomaly and known historical copper occurrences and has the potential for both a bulk tonnage, Cu-Au porphyry type discovery, as well as additional high-grade gold mineralization.

HEG is completing a new geochemical survey over the target area and will combine those results with alteration mapping and the Company's geophysical surveys to vector into drill targets scheduled in the latter half of the Phase 2 drill campaign.

Drill Results
Below is a table of Selected Core Drill Results. A complete list of all drill results to date have been posted to the Company's website at www.Gold-Mountain.ca :

Assay Results

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

SND21-GT-002

74.9

75.93

1.03

18.4

including

75.2

75.93

0.73

24.4

SND21-GT-002

93.04

94.34

1.30

14.0

including

93.04

93.34

0.30

60.4

SND21-GT-001

156.82

157.94

1.12

6.43

including

157.64

157.94

0.30

24.0

*Assay intervals are presented as apparent thickness. True thickness will vary depending on the orientation of the drill hole but are typically 70-90% of the apparent thickness.

Drill Collar Locations
Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below and have been posted to the Company's website for all drill holes:

Drill Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Dip

SND21-GT-001

692974

5525373

1652

59.7

201

-79.9

SND21-GT-002

693378

5525398

1626

5.0

360

-45.2

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures
Gold Mountain adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third-party laboratory. Core samples were analyzed by Actlabs in Kamloops BC using Fire Assay methods with a gravimetric finish for results over 10g/t gold.

No material QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Qualified Person
The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining
Gold Mountain is a British Columbia-based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release
This news release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in the press release include but are not limited to: any potential increase in the Company's resource, the results of the Phase 2 exploration program, any results from the core relogging, the potential of the Elusive Zone to be an entirely new discovery, , . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Filing Statement filed on Gold Mountain's SEDAR profile on December 15, 2020.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653671/Gold-Mountain-Hits-Additional-High-Grade-Intercepts-in-its-Phase-2-10000m-Drill-Program

Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Porphyry Project which includes the Renaldo Au-Ag Zone ("The Property") to Gold State Resources (TSXV: GOST) ("Gold State"). The total consideration for The Property $200,000 US cash and 9,275,000 shares paid in two equal instalments. In addition to the cash and shares, a 1% NSR will be granted to Peruvian Metals and additional bonus payments totaling $1.5 million CDN will be paid in cash or shares if certain milestones are met.

Transactions Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report that soil geochemistry surveys carried out during the 2021 field season on its Hayes and Pilot properties have identified significant copper, gold, and other multi-element soil anomalies. The Hayes and Pilot properties are located within the southern portion of the Company's land package (Figure 1). The Hayes property is contiguous with the Company's Betty property and is located approximately 40 km east of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE American: WRN) Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit (M&I Resources of 14.5 Moz Gold and 7.6 Blb Copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Gold and 3.3 Blb Copper) (4) . The Pilot property is located 55 km south-southwest of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) Coffee gold deposit (M&I Resources of 2.17 Moz Gold and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz Gold) (3) .

This regional exploration work was part of the Company's fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that lithium mineralization has been intersected over significant widths in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling began in the second week of March 2022 and concluded in the first week of April 2022 . Two boreholes were completed for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) on drill sites located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys.

2022 Drilling Program

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.55 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Amendment to ASX Announcement Dated 19 April 2022 "Company Update First-Ever Lithium Identified at Hopetoun Project, WA"

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) would like to provide an amended version of the Company Update released on 19 April 2022.

Additional commentary has been added to the visual description of the spodumene crystals on page 3 of the announcement to provide an estimate of the abundance of the minerals present.

Keep reading...Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Datametrex and Gold Bull Resources Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex and Gold Bull Resources Corp. on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

