NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESGold Mountain Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 14,800,000 units of the Company at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 18, 2022 between the Company and the ...

GMTN:CA