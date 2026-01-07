Gold Basin Appoints Director

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire January 7, 2026 - Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company", "Gold Basin") (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) is pleased to announce that Mr Andrew Mendelawitz has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

 

Mr. Mendelawitz was part of the founding team of Gold Basin Resources, managing investor relations for a three-year period from before the Company listed, through three capital raises, and during the major drilling campaigns.

 

He has a comprehensive understanding of the Gold Basin Project and has maintained strong relationships with the Company's major shareholders. He will assist the Board of Directors to shape, articulate and execute its strategy of delivering a maiden resource estimate as rapidly as possible.

 

Mr Mendelawitz has approximately twenty years' experience in the mining industry, working in a variety of corporate functions with Australian and Canadian listed companies, including Fortescue Metals Group, BHP, and Cleveland Mining, in Australia, North America, Central America, and South America.

 

Mr. Mendelawitz is currently an Executive Director of unlisted Australian public company Pharmachal Health Group; the Honorary Consul for Guatemala in Melbourne, Australia; and the Honorary Secretary of the Consular Corps of Melbourne.

 

Mr. Mendelawitz stated: "I look forward to resuming work with the Gold Basin Board of Directors, who are unified behind a clear and compelling strategy. The Gold Basin project has enormous potential, standing as one of the most exciting gold projects in the USA."

  

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona.  Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on Highway I-93 southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area.  The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Charles Straw

President, Director & interim CEO

 

