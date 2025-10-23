Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Gold is making a powerful comeback as a cornerstone of the global financial system—but it’s not alone. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are rapidly transforming how capital moves across markets. Instead of competing, gold and crypto are increasingly converging, opening new opportunities for investors and reshaping the future of money.
Global investor Ravi Sood, founder and chairman of Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG,OTCQB:GGGOF), will explore how gold and cryptocurrencies are converging to reshape global finance in a webinar hosted by the Investing News Network. Sood will share why gold is reclaiming its role in the digital age, how crypto is transforming capital flows, and what this means for investors seeking the next major opportunity.
Highlights:
- Gold’s growing importance in a digital financial world
- How crypto and gold are converging to reshape markets
- Investor-focused insights on mining equities and portfolio strategy
- Live Q&A with Ravi Sood
Don’t miss this chance to understand the forces shaping the future of money—and position your investments ahead of the next global shift.
