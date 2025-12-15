GOAT Industries Announces Director Appointment

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - December 15, 2025 GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Vanry has been appointed as a director and as the Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Vanry brings over 25 years of professional experience in senior management roles with public and private companies, with expertise spanning capital markets, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, accounting, and financial reporting. His career includes leadership positions within multiple industries, including mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, high-technology, and manufacturing. Mr. Vanry has also served as a director or senior executive for a number of other listed issuers, advising on corporate governance, growth strategy, and capital markets initiatives.
Mr. Vanry holds the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designations and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts.
In connection with this appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Lawrence Hay has resigned as a director and as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective December 12, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Hay for his service and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors..
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
