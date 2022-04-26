GamingInvesting News

The global cloud gaming market's B2C segment will witness exponential growth, registering market expansion at a CAGR of 69% by 2025, says Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's recent research, Analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market finds that the global video game market is experiencing disruption with the advent of cloud gaming. It allows users to enjoy the latest gaming titles without high-end hardware or downloading the full software on their computers or other devices. This buoyant market's business-to-consumer (B2C) segment will likely garner $13.05 billion in revenue by 2025 from $1.6 billion in 2021, registering a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69%. In addition, total users are expected to reach 349.4 million by 2025 compared to 60.6 million users in 2021.

Global Cloud Gaming to Reach 349.4 Million Users by 2025

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/78f

"The entrance of major gaming companies into the cloud gaming arena and the adoption of 5G technology are prominent drivers boosting the global cloud gaming market growth exponentially," said Diego Dell Orco , Digital Content Services Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan . "Major technology companies have already shown interest in the market, with significant offerings that could be fully released in the next two or three years."

Dell Orco added: "Cloud gaming is available across a diverse number of devices, such as cell phones and smart TVs, which also enables the creation of new revenue streams for a wide range of companies. These notable possibilities should encourage cloud gaming providers and interested entrants to invest in the sector before competition heats up."

The cloud gaming industry is a sunrise sector and presents immense growth prospects for market participants, including:

  • Increased adoption of 5G and high-bandwidth networks : Telcos will diversify their portfolio and boost customer traffic, enabling them to monetize other aspects of their business besides bandwidth.
  • Cloud capabilities for game developers and publishers : Video game companies will capture new audiences and better serve their hardcore user base as developers create massive and complex products thanks to cloud capabilities.
  • Edge computing and investment in data centers : Companies that focus on co-location services will experience rising demand, especially those that are strategically placed to cover promising geographical regions such as Latin America , Southeast Asia , and Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • Mobile cloud gaming market : Video game firms and cloud gaming companies should be aware of how mobile user acquisition will change with cloud gaming.
  • Chinese cloud gaming market : The Chinese government is focusing on deploying 5G networks and data centers around the country as part of a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan that aims to revitalize the economy. This creates unparalleled potential for cloud gaming services in China .
  • Opportunity for smart TV manufacturers : These companies should focus their efforts on creating cloud gaming platforms, optimized for high resolutions.

Analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market

K70E

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
https://www.frost.com

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Former Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards Joins DeepWell DTx

Award-Winning Industry Veteran to Lead New Game Publisher's First Annual Mental Health Game Jam as Head of Global Outreach & Readiness

- DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) welcomes former Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards as the newly unveiled game publisher's Head of Global Outreach & Readiness. Edwards' first initiative in her new role will be to oversee DeepWell's first annual Mental Health Game Jam an open call for teams of developers worldwide to come together to create valuable therapeutic experiences with games that can simultaneously serve as both entertainment and treatment.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

Adrian Montgomery Chief Executive Officer, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX) and their team joined Dani Lipkin Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience.

Date:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

GAMERGAINS ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER CRYPTO PLAY AND EARN PLATFORM FOR PC AND CONSOLE GAMERS WITH BACKING FROM MAJOR INVESTORS

Cadenza Ventures leads group of premier VCs in $5.8 million seed round, including Tiger Global, FTX, Winklevoss Capital, Alumni Ventures, CMS Holdings, Third Prime, Electric Feel and BlockFi to enable traditional gamers to seamlessly wager and earn crypto rewards.

GamerGains Lab, Inc. (GamerGains) announced the close of its $5.8 million seed round, supporting the development of the first-ever cryptocurrency-based play and earn platform serving hundreds of millions of traditional gamers around the world, across both PCs and consoles. Built by gamers for gamers, GamerGains will enable a players' typical gameplay to become an opportunity to earn crypto rewards, without a digital wallet or previous crypto experience, creating an accessible on-ramp for traditional gamers to enjoy the benefits of Web3.

Unleashed Brands Acquires Youth Esports Franchise XP League

Platform Company of Youth Enrichment Franchise Brands Adds First-to-Market Leader in Growing Category that Bridges Conventional Youth Athletics with Competitive Esports

Unleashed Brands the fast-growing parent company of franchised brands focused on helping kids learn, play and grow, today announced the acquisition of the first-to-market youth esports franchise XP League. The brand joins others in the Unleashed portfolio, including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology The Little Gym Premier Martial Arts and Class 101 . This is the fifth acquisition for Unleashed Brands in the past nine months. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Game events await players.

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is launched today (26), developed by USERJOY Technology from Taiwan . The piece is based on the animation Seven Mortal Sins in 2012 by Hobby Japan and the characters are designed by a famous Japanese artist Niθ^.

  • Login rewards

As the players participated in the pre-register event enthusiastically, Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY has reached the ultimate goal of 300,000 pre-registers on April 17 , so all the pre-register rewards will be in users' hand when they sign in, including Coin*100,000, Level 2 Trainer*50, Level 4 Awaker Drusilla, Poster*20, Evolution Gem*100, Summon Scroll*10 and Level 5 Awaker Anastasia.

And if players pre-ordered through the App Store or Google Play, they can receive exclusive rewards additionally: Summon Scroll*10, Level 3 Trainer*50, Coin*50,000.

  • In-game campaigns

Through the number of pre-register, players' passion for this game can be felt , and Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY decided not to treat players thin. As, the in-game campaign will be available when the game is launched, just don't miss it .

Login Bonus

There is an OB-14 day and a 28-day login bonus campaign, players can get great rewards by just login every day.

100 Free Summon

Utmost 100 summon scrolls can be got by clearing the main stories.

* 5 characters to players

* 5 Sin - Belphergor, * 5 Awaker - Punica, * 5 Awaker - Shalimar will be in the hand by login and finishing the corresponding missions.

Thanks for supporting Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY by pre-registering and participating in the social media events, hope all players can enjoy the game and stay tuned to the latest information.

  • Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
Enabled device: Android/iOS
Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG
Operate: USERJOY Technology
Develop: USERJOY Technology
Charges: Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

※Please put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-is-now-available-on-the-app-store-and-google-play-game-events-await-players-301531478.html

MetaTag launches NFT usernames for gamers

- MetaTag, the NFT registration platform, today announces that it is to give gamers worldwide full control of their digital identity across all aspects of the Metaverse, NFT games, online gaming platforms and exchanges. Players will be able to register a username or gamertag of their choice on the blockchain to use in game, creating a fully owned digital alias for the first time ever.

Built by gamers for gamers with a world class team from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Riot and Kraken, MetaTag's platform enables users to verify who they say they are and consolidate all their disparate personas into one cohesive identity through their gamertag /username in the form of a NFT on the blockchain.

This verified identity is then transferable across gaming platforms and the Metaverse. It enables users to build a gaming profile that is 100% owned by them, which no one can copy or counterfeit, eliminating the risk of gaming identity theft. It essentially gives users one identity across the Metaverse.

Collaborating with some of the world's leading gaming companies, such as Atari Token, MetaTag will be fully integrated into a range of future product releases, enabling players to not only secure their lifelong identity but also gain access to unique in-game features. These include discounts and pre-sale offers on a range of NFT P2E games, savings on purchasing land in different metaverses, and special characters/powers when you hold a verified MetaTag.

Tied to each user's MetaTag is their in-game-stats and achievements, so gamers can see how they rank against the competition in certain fields. Users will also be able to link external data here, such as their Twitch streams and social handles - essentially creating the first dedicated linktree for gamers.

Additionally, when it comes to payments on exchanges and DEXs, verification of a user's identity is especially important. By having a registered username or gaming tag, a user's legitimacy to make or receive payments will be immediately verified. Payment will also be simplified – rather than copy and pasting long hexadecimal addresses, MetaTags can also be used as a payment address and users will simply be able to send funds to a user's registered Gaming tag/username.

Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari Token says, " Atari Chain is excited to be integrating with MetaTag for the release of our upcoming Metaverse and P2E game. We believe identity is going to play an extremely important role in the space and our integration with MetaTag will ensure gamers and users can carry their brand and identity with them in the digital world."

Saad Naja, Co Founder and CEO of MetaTag, said: "For any pro or up-and-coming gamer your username/gamertag is your brand. With 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, we realize how important and personal their username or gamertag is, in showcasing their online persona and creativity."

About Meta Tag :

MetaTag is the future for web3 gaming identity. Built by blockchain experts with a passionate interest in gaming, MetaTag will be your digital username/gamertag on the blockchain. Founded by Saad Naja who is a veteran in the cryptocurrency space and has worked for the likes Goldman Sachs and Kraken, MetaTag will give gamers control of their identity and brand in the digital world.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Grig Richters from Films United on +49 (0)1732631512 or grig@filmsunited.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804040/MetaTag_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metatag-launches-nft-usernames-for-gamers-301532232.html

SOURCE MetaTag

