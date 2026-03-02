Global Battery Metals Closes Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia March 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "GBML") (TSXV: GBML,OTC:REZZF; OTCQB: REZZF; Frankfurt: REZ0), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, announces, further to its news release of January 20, 2026, the closing of its non-brokered private placement offering of 7,000,000 units (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.09 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $630,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.12 per Share until March 2, 2029.
No finder's fees were applicable and the Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering to cover expenses involved in future project evaluation and for general working capital purposes.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring July 3, 2026, being the date that is four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering, specifically (i) Michael Murphy, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, purchased 1,000,000 Units, (ii) Craig Roberts, Director of the Company, purchased 670,000 Units, and (iii) Alan Matthews, Director of the Company, purchased 83,000 Units. Such participation by insiders is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities distributed to insiders, and the consideration received by the Company for such securities, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transactions at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner. The Offering had been unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.
About Global Battery Metals Ltd.
GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in two battery metal projects: (1) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; and (2) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. GBML's common shares are listed on the Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ0); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).
Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD
President & CEO
T: 604-428-6128
E: MM@gbml.ca
W: www.gbml.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of final acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the plans and business of GBML. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain final acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
