Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Energy Investing News

Global Atomic Provides Update on Operations and Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that further to its news release dated February 14, 2023 an appeal of the orders granted last week against the Company's Niger subsidiary, SOMIDA S.A., was heard today in the Appeals Court in Tahoua, Niger . It is anticipated that the court will issue its decision on the appeal shortly.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic also announced that it has agreed to terminate the underwritten public offering previously announced on January 25, 2023 . The termination results from an assessment that current market conditions resulting from the uncertainty surrounding the proceedings involving SOMIDA in Niger are not conducive for completing an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders. Following the outcome of the appeal, the Company will assess financing options. The debt component of the Dasa Project Financing continues to progress with further news expected at the end of Q1, 2023.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025.  Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c7487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF
The Conversation (0)
uranium symbol on periodic table with magnifying glass

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2023)

Many have been waiting for uranium prices to increase and strengthen the market. As the trend toward clean energy continues, some believe that day is soon to come.

Uranium has faced difficulties since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, when tsunamis brought on by a massive earthquake crashed into and damaged several Japanese nuclear reactors. In the years since, fears over the radioactive risks posed by nuclear reactors, paired with excess supply, have weighed on prices.

But in recent years, rays of hope have returned to the uranium industry. High-profile supply cuts from major producers such as Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom and Canada’s Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), COVID-19-related output disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war, the introduction of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN), Japanese nuclear reactor restarts and the US entering the market have all culminated in higher prices, and optimistic market watchers are waiting for a uranium takeoff.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Secures Significant New Uranium Project In Wyoming, 10 Miles From Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR Uranium Facility

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured unpatented mineral lode claims covering circa 8,000 acres (~3,500 hectares), known as the Lo Herma Project, in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin uranium district (Figures 1 & 2) (Lo Herma Project).

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Closing of $46.1 Million Public Equity Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares and/or Warrants

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 39,100,000 common shares and accompanying warrantsto purchase up to 19,550,000 common shares, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 5,100,000 additional common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,550,000 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $1.18 per common share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per whole common share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering were approximately $46.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Diamond Drilling Recommences At Toro’s Dusty Nickel Project

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has recommenced on the Company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (‘the Project’). The Project is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, some 50km east of the world class Mt Keith nickel deposit and 15km NE of the Bronzewing Gold Mine (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear power plants in green field

Uranium Gaining Traction, but Experts Say Patience Still Needed

Uranium experts believe the industry is poised for significant growth, but patience is required for now.

At the most recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), uranium investors were treated to plenty of advice from top experts who overwhelmingly pointed to growing global appreciation for the commodity.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents key takeaways on the uranium market from the show floor at VRIC.

Keep reading...Show less
Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium CEO Touts Argentina’s Uranium Supply Potential

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2) is very optimistic that its high-potential uranium assets in Argentina could become a resource for developing domestic supply to feed the country’s nuclear energy sector.

Argentina has a robust nuclear industry, but it lacks domestic supply of uranium, according to Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium. “Most investors don't realize Argentina has been in the nuclear business since the 1950s, almost as long as the US has … they are involved in every facet of the nuclear cycle,” Cacos said.

Despite having a well-developed nuclear industry, Argentina imports most of its uranium supply from Kazakhstan, which comes with a premium, the chief executive explained. However, the Argentina government intends to develop its own uranium supply and has enacted policies giving preference to domestic uranium producers over imports to encourage domestic production.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hgv Announces Tender For Investment Manager

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

FY23 Half Year Results

Altech Batteries Ltd ASIC Registers Company Name as Altech Batteries Ltd

Related News

Gold Investing

Daniella Dimitrov: Who's Funding Junior Miners? Trends to Watch in 2023

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Nickel Investing

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Silver Investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand (Updated 2023)

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Gets Ready for Next Phase of Drilling at Gowganda West Gold Project

Lithium Investing

Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

×