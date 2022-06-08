Resource News Investing News

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the completion of sample assaying from its Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse "), following its 2021 initial exploration program.

Highlights

  • SGS South Africa has assayed 5,126 samples from Giyani's 2021 exploration program at Otse with a number of intersections exceeding 60.0% manganese oxide (" MnO ") including hole RCOT21_015 reporting 44.5% MnO over 27.5 metres (" m ").
  • In late 2021, Giyani drilled 4,149 m of reverse circulation (" RC ") drill holes in both the north and south target areas at Otse.
  • Assay and drilling data from the program will be submitted to SRK Consulting (" SRK ") for estimation of a maiden mineral resource for Otse, currently anticipated in Q4 2022.

In December 2021, the Company completed its initial exploration drilling campaign at Otse, focused on the site of historical workings based on excellent correlation between northwest-southeast trending chargeability anomalies and manganese mineralization.

A total of 5,126 samples were submitted to SGS for assay and notable results include:

Hole ID

Interval Including
From (m) To (m) % MnO Width (m) From (m) To (m) %MnO Width (m)
RCOT21_006 22.0 39.5 31.3 17.5 32.5 36.5 61.3 4.0
RCOT21_015 8.5 36.0 44.5 27.5 18.0 33.0 62.2 15.0
RCOT21_020 26.5 39.0 31.2 12.5 30.0 34.0 41.8 4.0
RCOT21_021 13.5 22.0 25.3 8.5 17.0 19.5 36.2 2.5
RCOT21_031 11.0 21.0 28.7 10.0 15.0 18.0 34.7 3.0
RCOT21_035 25.0 35.5 30.0 10.5 30.5 33.5 45.5 3.0
RCOT21_043 15.5 25.0 26.6 9.5 19.5 23.0 39.6 3.5
RCOT21_052 6.0 14.5 30.2 8.5 10.5 12.5 37.5 2.0

Note: Assays of major element oxides by X-Ray Fluorescence using borate fusion.

All drilling data and assay results will be submitted to SRK for estimation of a maiden resource for Otse. Giyani currently anticipates that a Mineral Resource Estimate will be completed by Q4 2022.

Otse is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project and lies only two kilometres from the A1 highway between Gaborone and the border with South Africa. Giyani is developing K.Hill to be a responsible, low carbon and sustainable producer of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (" HPMSM "), a critical raw material for the electric vehicle (" EV ") market.

Ore mined from Otse should be easily transportable to the envisaged site of the processing plant at the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project and the Company is assessing the potential for high-grade Otse material to be blended with K.Hill ore to increase operational and economic efficiency.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"In the context of manganese projects being developed for HPMSM production by any listed company, Otse is showing its potential to be a class apart. To achieve multiple holes showing grades of over 30% MnO across widths greater than 10 m strengthens the prospect's promise to have an even higher average grade than K.Hill and we look forward to its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later this year.

Through these initial results, Otse has shown the potential to strengthen further our strategy of becoming a major producer of sustainable HPMSM for the EV market. Sweetening the feedstock for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project with high-grade Otse material could significantly enhance HPMSM production per tonne of ore and lower cash operating costs, thereby increasing profitability. Over the coming months, we will be undertaking mineralogical and metallurgical testwork to confirm ore characteristics and how best to integrate Otse into our development plans."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the " Kanye Basin Prospects ") through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a 10 year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.giyanimetals.com.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15, of Lambda Tau is registered with the SACNASP. Mr. Theron is currently at site and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron is the Chief Geologist for the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director
+44 7711 313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne
VP Business Development
+44 7866 591 897
gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster
Corporate Secretary
+1 416 453 8818
jwebster@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes completion of receipt of TSXV approval for the private placement and completion of the private placement.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources in economic estimation; risks in how the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licences and permits; risks related to the Company's business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which the Company is a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to the Company's directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Company's respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's latest Annual Information Form, which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Overview

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) is focused on the development of its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce, on-site, both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate, key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

CEO Robin Birchall said via telephone, “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market.”

Company Highlights

  • Manganese oxide deposit in a supportive mining investment jurisdiction
  • Robust project economics: 82 percent IRR and C$389M NPV
  • Low project CAPEX of C$155M
  • Feasibility Study due H1 2021
  • Resource upside potential at K.Hill, as well as at the two nearby projects, Otse & Lobatse
  • Well-positioned to leverage the growth in the battery electric vehicle market
  • Experienced management and board with a track record of successful project delivery
  • Giyani Metals released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project indicating a 31 percent increase in Indicated Resources to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3 percent manganese oxide.

Key Projects

Robust Economics

The Preliminary Economic Assessment, last updated in April 2020, boasted a low CAPEX with attractive NPV and IRR. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in H1 2021. Management believes there is scope for improving on these already impressive economics when the feasibility study is released.

Near All Necessary Infrastructure

The K.Hill project site is situated on the Trans-Kalahari highway—the only sealed road that runs from the west to the east coast of Africa. The site is served by all necessary infrastructure within 10 kilometers, including sealed roads, a substation, water and a 45,000-inhabitant town.

Whilst there is optionality for the route to market in neighboring Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa, it is most likely that product will be hauled by road to Johannesburg and then railed to the Port of Durban, the largest and busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa.

A Large Land Package in Southern Botswana

Botswana is a minerally rich and diverse country. Since its independence in the 1960s, the country has developed a well-established mining industry. It is probably best known for its Debswana diamond mining operations (50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Government of Botswana), which are some of the richest diamond mines in the world. As a result, the country’s workforce is well educated and there is little in the way of corruption. Botswana is also the only African country with an investment-grade rating, which is why it is often nicknamed the Switzerland of Africa.

The Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Imminent

As the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles continues to fall, their market share is projected to increase. UK Research firm Rho Motion forecast that almost a third of new vehicles by 2030 will be electric.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the cost to produce an NCM battery is around the US$100/kWh mark. This is the threshold where many analysts believe the EV is on par with the cost of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle and therefore an inflection point for demand.

Manganese is a Vital Battery Component

Batteries with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NCM) cathode chemistry currently occupy circa 45 percent of the battery market for EVs. This is expected to increase to almost 80 percent within a decade, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

At its Battery Day on September 22, 2020, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that the cathode chemistry for their intermediate-range vehicles and non-industrial stationary storage units will contain one-third (33 percent) manganese. This was the first time Tesla referred to the manganese content in its battery chemistries. This is over three times the manganese contained in an NCM 811 cell, which UK research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence anticipates will be one of the market-leading cathode chemistries by 2030. Expectations for Tesla’s future market share are also high. Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, stated, “longer-term, we want to replace at least 1 percent of the total vehicle fleet on earth … which is about 20 million vehicles a year.”

Sources of high purity manganese

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 93 percent of the high purity manganese used in batteries is produced in China. The remaining comes from three producers in Japan, South Africa and Belgium. None of these facilities owns their own ore and as a result, they must transport it from multiple sources thousands of kilometers away. Giyani not only has the strategic advantage of being a non-Chinese source of manganese, it has its own ore source adjacent to the processing plant.

The Importance of a Low Carbon Footprint

It would be unthinkable for an electric car maker, especially those European and North American brands, to build an electric vehicle with a greater carbon footprint than that of its conventional internal combustion engine vehicle counterpart. Therefore, every gram of carbon used in electric vehicle production is counted. Currently, circa 40 percent of the carbon footprint of an electric vehicle is associated with the battery, the largest component by far. In order to bring this figure down, a major part will be on the sustainable sourcing of the cathode’s raw materials.

Botswana has only approximately 40 days of rainfall per year, meaning its sun index is very high, which makes it a great location for solar power. Giyani is currently investigating ways of harboring the solar energy to power its K.Hill operation.

Management Team

Giyani’s board and management have a strong track record of project delivery and have the experience to bring this project into production.

Robin Birchall – CEO

  • 18 years of experience in the investment banking, management and development of resource companies
  • Executive Chairman of Silver Bear Resources
  • Co-Head of Forbes & Manhattan London
  • V.P. Investment and Corporate Banking at BMO Capital Markets
  • V.P. Corporate Finance at Canaccord

Derk Hartman – President and COO

  • Has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.
  • CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia.
  • Founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV.
  • Director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company.

George Donne – Vice President, Business Development

  • Mr. Donne has over 20 years of international natural resources sector experience in senior management and investment banking roles and holds a CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.
  • Began his career with JPMorgan’s Metals & Mining investment banking team in London and Johannesburg, before moving into industry and assuming senior management roles at a number of private and public natural resources companies across Africa, Latin America and the Former Soviet Union.
  • Senior Investment Professional with Greenstone Resources, a USD475 million mining-focused private equity fund.

Jonathan Henry – Non-Executive Chairmam

  • 25 years of experience in the mining company leadership and management
  • Executive Chairman of Ormonde Mining
  • President and CEO of Gabriel Resources
  • CEO of Avocet Mining

Marion Thomas – Vice President, ESG

  • 30 years of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects.
  • Completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles)
  • Qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London.

Eugene Lee – Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 20 years of experience in mine finance capital markets, financial reporting, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance
  • Director, Marketing at Hudbay Minerals
  • Non-Executive Director of Nevada Zinc Corp
  • CFO at Premier Royalty Inc.

Stephanie Hart – Chairman of the Board, Chair of Audit Committee

  • Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“ CPA ”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining.
  • Spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business.
  • Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter.
  • CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company.

Michael Jones – Independent Director

  • 30 years of experience in mine management, corporate finance and corporate development
  • Director at Hatch
  • Corporate Development at African Minerals
  • Head mining corporate finance at Canaccord
  • Various mining engineering roles at Gencor, DE Beers and Debswana


Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce the completion of reverse circulation (" RC ") infill drilling program at the recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ") and provide an update on corporate activities.

Giyani Announces Process Flowsheet Handover to Specialist Engineering Firm for Demonstration Plant Construction

Giyani Announces Process Flowsheet Handover to Specialist Engineering Firm for Demonstration Plant Construction

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce handover of the process flowsheet for the K.Hill Project.

Giyani Announces Grant of Options

Giyani Announces Grant of Options

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, announces granting of stock options (each an " Option ") under its existing Stock Option Plan.

Giyani Announces Progress on Demonstration Plant and Feasibility Study

Giyani Announces Progress on Demonstration Plant and Feasibility Study

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce progress on its demonstration plant (" Demo Plant ") and feasibility study (" FS ") for the K.Hill Project, and on exploration and corporate activities.

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on the Company's Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Drilling commenced at the Great Pyramid project on April 27, 2022 with three drill rigs operating on site, including two Diamond (DD) rigs and one Reverse Circulation (RC) rig. The initial program consists of approximately 5,500 metres and has several objectives:

Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Craig Cunningham a finance executive with 17 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Foremost Lithium Commences Exploration in Preparation for Drilling at The Jean Lake Lithium Property and the Bulk Sampling of Dyke 1 on The Zoro Lithium Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Commences Exploration in Preparation for Drilling at The Jean Lake Lithium Property and the Bulk Sampling of Dyke 1 on The Zoro Lithium Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that they have commenced exploration that will lay the ground work for a diamond drill program on their 100% owned Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The first step of this process includes the mobilizing of field crews to their 1,002 hectare2,476-acre property where the beryl high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes with assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were uncovered in August 2021, (see news release October 28, 2021). Field work will be staged from a base in Snow Lake with helicopter support from Gogal Air Services.

Exploration Program

Two field crews will commence follow-up prospecting of fourteen (14) high priority targets defined as magnetically low and structurally recessive lineaments. These lineaments host the beryl pegmatites, are in part on trend with the SGM and Grass River lithium pegmatites of Snow Lake Resources and are interpreted as high priority exploration targets. The lineaments were defined by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV Drone) assisted high-resolution geophysical survey and Centre of Exploration Targeting "CET" analysis of the acquired data (see March 1, 2022, news release). The survey was flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) with financial support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund.

The lineaments will be prospected and rock chip sampled and assayed for lithium and related elements where exposure is permissive. Where the lineaments are overburden covered, Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical surveys will be initiated. Rock and soil geochemical data will be reported in a subsequent news release and ultimately integrated with magnetic survey results to form the basis for drill testing.

Dyke 1 Mini-Bulk Sample

A field crew will also be dispatched to the Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake for the acquisition of a 500 kg bulk sample from the trenched surface exposure of Dyke 1 on the Zoro lithium property. Dyke 1 contains 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li2O, 182 ppm Be, 198 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 1212 Rb, and 43 ppm Ta at a 0.3% Li2O cut-off.1 The sample will be used for the development of a spodumene concentrate and subsequent refining into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. The Company has contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions in conjunction with SGS Canada Inc. to undertake the processing of the sample. (see news release May 26, 2022). Results are expected within three months.

John Gravelle, of Foremost states, "We are excited to report that crews are currently on the ground at Jean Lake scoping the 14 identified priority drill targets. Past magnetic interpretation has shown that our beryl pegmatites, which assayed at 3.89% and 5.17% Li20, trending along Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene and GRP pegmatites. This association, along with boots-on-the-ground, to ensure accuracy of our targets, has imparted great enthusiasm. We are so encouraged at the potential of this property, the company now plans to run two teams operating separate drill rigs simultaneously." John Gravelle continues, "We also are very much looking forward to the results from Zoro's Dyke1 bulk sample, as this crucial catalyst, proving 6% battery-grade lithium hydroxide will be an important milestone, and thus, helping propel shareholder value as we market to potential battery-makers and important partners, globally."

Technical information relating to the Jean Lake Property contained in the news release has been approved by Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical information relating to the Zoro Property contained in the news release has been approved by Mark Fedikow, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium is a resource company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially with electric vehicles, the Company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties: Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For Further Information Please Contact:

IR@foremostlithium.com
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology
1 604 330-8067

Follow Us and Contact Us on Social Media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Foremost Lithium Appoints New CEO and President

Foremost Lithium Appoints New CEO and President

Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)(www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, "Foremost or "The Company") announced John Gravelle has agreed to accept the role as President and CEO. Foremost Lithium has seen significant growth on the Company's lithium exploration assets and is in the fortunate position to quickly grow its global market presence. Mr. Gravelle brings over 30 years of global mining and extensive global capital markets experience. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to mining, including in-depth knowledge of cross-border markets, M&A and corporate governance. Mr. Gravelle's industry knowledge of capital markets, and related experience helping public companies navigate through a variety of equity and debt offerings will enable Foremost Lithium to implement strategies to increase the Company's visibility to an expanded shareholder base.

John Gravelle, Foremost's incoming President and CEO, comments: "I have seen enormous growth opportunities with this company and in the lithium market in general. We also are fortunate to have a very passionate, knowledgeable and driven team. Speaking on behalf of the Board, our primary objective is to leverage the talents of our team, our tremendous lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and to fully take advantage of the robust demand for lithium. We will support strategic initiatives that elevate Foremost Lithium's future growth and expand our shareholder base."

CANADA SILVER Announces Passing of Director Jacques Monette

CANADA SILVER Announces Passing of Director Jacques Monette

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

June 6, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt) announces with great sadness the passing of its long-time director Jacques Monette.  Jacques has been an integral part of Canada Silver Cobalt since 2008.

Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.

