Ginkgo Bioworks in Partnership with STRM.BIO and University of British Columbia in Project to Develop In Vivo CAR Therapies Under ARPA-H's EMBODY Program

Ginkgo Bioworks in Partnership with STRM.BIO and University of British Columbia in Project to Develop In Vivo CAR Therapies Under ARPA-H's EMBODY Program

Ginkgo Bioworks to apply its RNA construct design expertise to develop long-lived, tissue-
specific, and highly potent in vivo CAR therapies for autoimmune diseases

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced a collaboration with STRM.BIO and the University of British Columbia (UBC) as part of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's (ARPA-H) Engineering of Immune Cell Inside the Body (EMBODY) program. EMBODY is led by ARPA-H Program Manager Daria Fedyukina, Ph.D. The partnership aims to develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies for autoimmune diseases, leveraging Ginkgo's expertise in RNA construct design and immune cell engineering.

Autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and myasthenia gravis (MG), affect millions of people worldwide and pose significant public health challenges. These conditions are characterized by the immune system mistakenly attacking the body's own cells, leading to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Current treatments often involve systemic immunosuppression, which can result in increased risks of infection and other side effects due to broad immune suppression.

The project, titled "IN VIvo T-cell Engineering with Megakaryocyte EVs" (INVITE-ME), focuses on developing in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases by combining STRM.BIO's proprietary megakaryocyte-derived extracellular vesicle (MV) delivery system with Ginkgo's RNA construct design expertise. The MV platform delivers complex genetic cargo directly to bone marrow-resident cells, enabling in situ engineering of T cells without the need for costly and lengthy ex vivo manipulation. This approach aims to create transformative therapies that could eliminate autoreactive immune cells, potentially offering durable treatments for diseases like SLE and MG.

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with ARPA-H, STRM.BIO, and UBC on an important effort in a unique public-private partnership structure," said Jesse Dill, Government BD Lead at Ginkgo Bioworks. "Our team is thrilled to extend and apply Ginkgo's RNA design capabilities to support the development of this exciting new modality for in vivo CAR-T therapeutics."

"Our advanced capabilities in RNA construct design and screening make us a strong partner for teams aiming to push the boundaries for this new therapeutic modality," added Dr. Taeyoon Kyung, Senior Engineer at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We look forward to contributing to this significant project and using our platform to advance novel optimized RNA-based therapeutics to the clinic."

"We are delighted to have Ginkgo Bioworks and UBC partner with us on this groundbreaking initiative," said Dr. David Raiser, COO of STRM.BIO. "By combining STRM.BIO's MV delivery platform with Ginkgo's expertise in RNA construct design, we aim to create transformative therapies that could redefine the management of autoimmune diseases. This collaboration brings together leading-edge technologies and expertise to address a significant unmet medical need."

The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's nucleic acid AI and machine learning capabilities, along with its immune cell engineering expertise, to identify and optimize constructs for long-lived, tissue-specific, and highly potent expression of CAR genes. UBC will provide further expertise in the design of self-amplifying RNA motifs, further extending the potency and lifetime of these constructs. The goal is to develop in vivo CAR therapies that can selectively eliminate autoreactive B and T cells without the need for ex vivo cell manipulation or genome editing.

This initiative underscores Ginkgo's commitment to advancing RNA engineering and establishing itself as a credible partner in RNA cargo design for therapeutics companies. By participating in this groundbreaking program, Ginkgo plans to further develop and demonstrate its capabilities in RNA engineering and in vivo therapeutic delivery, contributing to the advancement of novel treatments for complex autoimmune diseases.

To learn more about how you can bring innovative biological solutions to life, please visit our page for Ginkgo Genetic Medicines.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages—such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems—giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs and Codebase assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2025 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

About STRM.BIO
Based in Cambridge, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, venture-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted genetic medicines in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit www.strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-in-partnership-with-strmbio-and-university-of-british-columbia-in-project-to-develop-in-vivo-car-therapies-under-arpa-hs-embody-program-302592399.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.NYSE:DNA
DNA
The Conversation (0)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences (CSE:AWKN)

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites

Keep Reading...
QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a decision to discontinue the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems in light of the market development trends for these product lines following the COVID-19 pandemic and changing customer needs for integrated PCR-based clinical... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the... Keep Reading...
Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS ™ into all reagents for its NextSeq ™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. "We are excited... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre