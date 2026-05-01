Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Second Quarter 2026 Investor Conferences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:
- BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12 at 2:20 PM Pacific Time
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time
- Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time
- Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time
The live webcasts can be accessed at the company's investors page at investors.gilead.com . The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260501262300/en/
Jacquie Ross, CFA – Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com