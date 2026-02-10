Gilead Sciences Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2026 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 3.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Ashleigh Koss, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

gilead-sciencesgildnasdaq-gildlife-science-investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...
CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive... Keep Reading...
Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion Oncology Sales Increased 59% Year-Over-Year to $670 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the first... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior yearThough the report itself is new, our... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

Graphite One Announces Final Terms of Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

rare-earth-investing

Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

base-metals-investing

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT