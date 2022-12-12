Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Gilead Sciences Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

DJSI World Highlights the Most Sustainable Companies Around the World Based on Corporate Sustainability Assessment –

– Ranking Reflects Gilead's Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Responsibility –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company has once again been recognized as one of the most sustainable pharmaceutical companies according to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). This ranking is based on an in-depth analysis of Gilead's sustainability performance and highlights the company's longstanding sustainable business practices and transparency on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

"We are very pleased to receive this recognition once again, as a reflection of our commitment to patients, local communities, society and the planet," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "Corporate responsibility is inherent in everything Gilead does, as we work toward our vision of making the world a healthier place for all people."

Gilead's ESG strategy aims to position the company as an employer of choice that delivers shareholder value in a responsible manner. Examples of Gilead's commitment to ESG include:

  • Expanding health equity around the world through programs that promote health system sustainability, strengthen infrastructure and provide education and financial support
  • Increasing access to medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, including royalty-free voluntary licensing for Gilead's antiviral treatment for COVID-19
  • Creating an inclusive workplace that is representative of the diverse communities the company serves
  • Continuing to evolve the company's environmental sustainability program and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing waste generation and using resources efficiently

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Details on Gilead's ESG commitments, goals and progress can be found in the company's Year in Review , which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Gilead's commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at https://www.gilead.com/purpose/sustainability .

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, inflammation and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800- GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
Investor_relations@gilead.com

Hayley Home, Media
Public_affairs@gilead.com

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
New Analyses of Kite's Tecartus® CAR T-Cell Therapy Provide Additional Evidence Supporting Overall Survival and Durability of Response

-- Analyses Examined Responses in Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced findings from follow-up analyses of two pivotal studies (ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-3) of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel). A comparison of two-year follow-up from ZUMA-3 and SCHOLAR-3, a retrospective historical control study, evaluating Tecartus versus standard of care (SOC) in adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), was presented in a poster session at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition on December 10 (Abstract #1368) and simultaneously published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology .

Three-Year Follow-Up Analysis of Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy - 52% of Patients With Indolent Lymphomas Continued to Have Ongoing Responses at a Median Follow-Up of 40.5 Months

-- Separate, Two-Year Follow-Up Analysis from ZUMA-1 Safety Management Cohort Shows Continued Benefit of Prophylactic Steroid Use with Yescarta Without Compromising Durability of Response or Survival in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced three-year follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-5 study for Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in relapsed or refractory (r/r) indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL), showing continued response in 52% of all enrolled patients, and prolonged duration of progression-free survival (PFS) in the Phase 2 study, presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (Abstract #4660). In addition, two-year follow-up data from the ZUMA-1 safety cohort (Cohort 6) evaluating use of prophylactic corticosteroids in patients with r/r large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) (Abstract #4667) were also presented.

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Initiated and are Eligible to Recruit Participants

Initiation of Additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is Planned for Q1, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces First Disclosures and New Data at ASH 2022, Demonstrating Commitment to Raising Standards in Treatment Through Broad Multiple Myeloma Portfolio

Studies highlight the range of targets and molecular approaches within the BMS multiple myeloma portfolio including bispecific T cell engager alnuctamab, first-in-class anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy Abecma , GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/CC-95266) and novel oral CELMoD TM agents mezigdomide and iberdomide

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the first disclosure of results and presentation of new research from its multiple myeloma portfolio across targets and molecular approaches at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, underscoring the company's commitment to raising standards to transform multiple myeloma outcomes for every patient.

Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, as agent (the "Agent"). Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, issue and sell through the Agent, common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") through "at-the-market" ("ATM") distributions (the "Offering") on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). Aptose will determine, at its sole discretion, the time, price and number of Common Shares to be sold under the Offering.

AMGEN TO HOST WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL FOLLOWING ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community following the announced acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 12, 2022 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the executive team, will participate.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

