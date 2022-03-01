CRL Cites Issues Related to Compatibility of Vials and Lenacapavir Solution – – No New Clinical Studies Requested in the CRL – Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for the New Drug Application for lenacapavir, an investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor under review for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily ...

GILD