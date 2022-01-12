Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-11 and FCG21-12 targeting the Colorado SW and Juniper gold zones at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.Key HighlightsHole FCG21-11 intersected multiple significant gold intercepts within the Colorado SW zone over a 242 metre down hole distance including 1.4 gt Au over 14.9m, 1.0 gt Au over 52.5m and 2.2 gt Au over 9.1m;FCG21-11 also ...

GTCH:CNX