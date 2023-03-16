Life Science NewsInvesting News

GeminiBio Appoints Industry Veteran Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman

Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida -based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/BelHealth Investment Partners)

Mr. Stevenson joined the Board of GeminiBio in 2022 and has been working closely with the GeminiBio management team as they prepare to complete a three-phase buildout that addresses the long-term capacity needs in the biopharma and cell/gene therapy marketplace. Previously, Mr. Stevenson served as President of the BioProduction Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), a world leader in serving the biopharma sector, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion . During Cory's tenure, the BioProduction business grew from $200 million in revenues to over $2.5 billion annually.

Harold S. Blue , Managing Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "We are fortunate to have Cory expand his role and guide our strategy at GeminiBio. Cory has been very helpful during the last year as a board member and I am excited that he will be taking a more active role. Also, given that Cory worked directly with GeminiBio's CEO, Brian Parker , while at Thermo Fisher, this was a natural fit."

Cory Stevenson , Executive Chairman of GeminiBio added, "I am delighted to expand my role at GeminiBio after working closely with Brian and the rest of the team since I joined the Board. With the completion of its 57,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities, GeminiBio is positioning itself as a vendor delivering much-needed critical solutions to the global biopharma industry. I am looking forward to this exciting next phase at GeminiBio."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida , is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com .

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California , GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com .

Contact:
BelHealth: Inder Tallur , itallur@belhealth.com
GeminiBio: bparker@geminibio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geminibio-appoints-industry-veteran-cory-stevenson-as-executive-chairman-301774586.html

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher ScientificTMOMedical Device Investing
TMO
The Conversation (0)
CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit http:/valensgroworks.comhttp://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.
Click here to connect with Valens GroWorks (CSNX:VGW) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

MyDx Provides Positive Mid-Year Update as Part of Special Letter to Shareholders

Highlights:

  • MyDx experiencing double-digit quarterly revenue growth following commercialization of first of four patented technologies
  • Company’s increasing revenues and continued narrowing of losses clears path towards achieving profitability by year-end
  • Enters into first major distribution agreement valued at approximately $4 million for its CannaDx chemical sensor instrument
  • Expects to launch two new sensors by year-end, creating two entire new revenue channels
  • Focusing on substantially decreasing long-term debt and strengthening balance sheet
  • Seeking to aggressively expand sales and marketing initiatives for new products

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX), one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection industry and the producer of the patented MyDx™ (My Diagnostic) product line, the first battery operated, handheld, chemical analyzer for consumers, today issued the following Special Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yazbeck.
“Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2016 is off to a strong start, and as we approach the mid-year mark I thought it would be helpful to summarize our progress since launching our multi-use MyDx chemical analyzer with the CannaDx sensor and App.  I will also cover the highlights of our newly accelerated goals for the balance of the year as well as an analysis of the chemical detection marketplace in whose context I believe the MyDx Analyzer can clearly shown to be a market leader.
Before I discuss our goals and strategies looking ahead, I think it is important and prudent for a management team to look back at our accomplishments over the past four years.  Rather than summarizing our many achievements, we thought it would be better communicated via a short video clip we compiled for our investors.  Please click the following link for a quick video summary of the many successes we have had over the past four years that has enabled us to get to where we are today: a much nimbler, stronger and, by far, one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection market.
Please click here: MYDX 4 Year Business Plan Accomplishments Video (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba458e62-5a32-4900-8b8e-29aadd1f6b86)
MyDx Second Half 2016 Key Goals: New Product Launches, Continued Market Penetration and Profitable Growth
Company Prepares for New Products to Enter into Commercialization
On the R&D front, with the recent launch of the next-generation CannaDx SmartPhone App, which expanded our features and updated our database, we are now focusing our effort on the next MyDx Product to enter into commercialization: OrganaDxTM. This application is slated for commercial release by the fourth quarter of this year.
The OrganaDx sensor will help you Trust and Verify™ the safety of your fruits and vegetables. Specifically, OrganaDx will enable you to measure the pesticide levels in your food, ensuring that you and your family do not unknowingly consume any potentially cancer-causing pesticides. It will empower you to verify, on the spot, whether or not produce is safe for consumption. This is particularly important when buying non-organic produce that are known to be notoriously high in pesticides, commonly referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.”
The Company expects future sales of OrganaDx should be at a substantially higher margin than our initial product line, which means a strong and growing contribution to our bottom line earnings growth.
Continued Market Penetration
In April 2016, we announced the first of what we expect to be many major retail distribution deals for our leading technology.  Our initial agreement was with Nanolux Technology, Inc. (“Nanolux”), valued at over $4 million. Nanolux produces one of the world’s leading brands of horticultural lighting ballasts. With over 1,000 retail shops in its distribution network, it has an extensive footprint throughout the U.S. indoor agriculture and hydroponic marketplace concentrated in states with cannabis sales legalized in some form — especially California as the nation’s largest legal cannabis market.
We are beginning to actively roll-out our MyDx Analyzers with CannaDx sensors, sales and marketing collateral along with product and sales training to those 1,000 retail shops. Those sales will begin to kick in during the current quarter and are expected to ramp-up steeply throughout the second half of the year, which will provide us with clear visibility of what the remainder of 2016 and even parts of 2017 will look like from a financial and operational perspective.
Increasing Demand for our Initial Product to Enter into Commercialization:  CannaDx
We see the market for CannaDx divided into three segments: consumer direct (primarily our online sales), and growers and dispensaries — both of which we consider prosumers. With online sales strong and growing, and even at high rates globally, that leaves the dispensary market segment still untapped and on which we are aggressively working to sign one or more regional or national distribution deals similar in nature to that of Nanolux.
MyDx is Clearly Positioned for Profitable Growth
Financially, just since its launch in the third quarter of 2015, CannaDx sales have topped well over $500,000, nearly all of which has come through direct-to-consumer sales with minimal marketing effort or expense.
Our net loss has narrowed by approximately $1.6 million year-over-year from ($2.1 million) to ($544,000) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Additionally, we are actively working to reconfigure our manufacturing and supply chain management to scale up for far higher volumes and to reduce unit costs.
Based on these factors, and with the expected new applications in the final stages of development and commercialization, as well as an anticipated jump in CannaDx revenues in the weeks and months ahead driven by retail distribution, we believe we can reach profitability by year end — a significant milestone for MyDx.
Chemical Analyzer Marketplace: MyDx’s Growing Leadership Position
Bringing laboratory-based testing and analysis capability out of the lab and placing it in the palm of users’ hands is a common goal throughout the medical device (point of care) and many other industries.
In our industry, it is instructive to consider the hand-held chemical analyzer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific (“TMO”). TMO bills itself as the “world leader in serving science,” with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries.
TMO developed and launched TruNarcTM, and while not identical in functionality to our CannaDx, it is fairly close, except that TruNarc is priced at close to $20,000 and has cost $400 million in R&D to develop.  Our CannaDx carries a $699 price tag while our multi-use MyDx Chemical Analyzer cost us under $7 million to develop, patent and deploy to market.  TMO’s move into the space validates the marketplace’s value, and we applaud however many millions of dollars it spends on sales and marketing since it serves to educate and build the market for both its products as well as our MyDx Analyzer.
MYDX Stock:  Significantly Undervalued
However, we understand we are one of the new entrants into the chemical detection space which is why we trade at such a low valuation compared to heavyweights such as Thermo Fisher.  However, if our past is any indication of what lies ahead for our Company and our shareholders, the Board of Directors and I, personally, strongly believe our stock price will adjust accordingly to our future achievements.  Once we achieve profitability and continue to grow at the pace we expect to, we believe our valuation should be closer to our competitors.  Thermo Fisher, for example, today trades at nearly 30 times 2017 earnings.  Once we provide our 2017 earnings expectations, we think you, as a long-term investor in MyDx, will be very pleasantly rewarded with the patience, confidence and support you have given our Company from the onset.  In fact, we believe the stock is so undervalued here that we are currently contemplating utilizing our excess cash flow to launch our first ever stock buyback program.  We will keep you updated on our Board’s decision on that initiative as soon as it is voted on.
In Summary
I trust this letter enables you to understand the sense of excitement and anticipation we at MyDx have on the outlook for the rest of 2016, and why we eagerly look forward to 2017.
If any of our investors will be in Southern California on Wednesday, June 8, please join us when I present the MyDx investment story and take questions at the 6th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature nearly 200 companies in the small-cap universe. The presentation will be broadcast live, as well as archived on our website for 90 days. Hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
/s/ Daniel R. Yazbeck
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
MyDx, Inc.
About MyDx
MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify™ what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company has developed MyDx, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of consumers’ hands. The multi-use MyDx leverages over a decade of established electronic nose technology to measure chemicals of interest. It owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. With its Canna sensor commercialized, it has four other sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx Analyzer and App. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Keep reading...Show less

GE to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Businesses for $1.06B

Dividend.com reported that General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) healthcare units will purchase life science businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) for $1.06 billion.
As quoted in the market news:

Part of GE’s acquisition of TMO’s businesses include “culture media and sera, and gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This transaction will expand GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences division’s involvement in cell-related research and medicines.

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 23, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Janssen Announces Novel Dengue Antiviral Demonstrates Efficacy in Pre-Clinical Data Published in Nature

The antiviral is efficacious in non-human primates, and is safe and well-tolerated in humans

Findings support further clinical development for prevention and treatment of dengue, which impacts millions of people today and is poised to threaten many more due to climate change

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives CE Mark approval for Affera Mapping and Ablation System to treat atrial arrhythmias

First of its kind, all-in-one Sphere-9™ Catheter with pulsed field ablation, radiofrequency, and high density mapping integrated with intuitive mapping and navigation platform

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it has received CE ( Conformité Européenne ) Mark for the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System, which includes the Sphere-9™ Catheter and the Affera™ Prism-1 Mapping Software. Together, the full system creates a new paradigm in electrophysiology through the unique integration of the Sphere-9 pulsed field ablation (PFA), radiofrequency (RF), and high density (HD) mapping catheter, which maps and ablates atrial arrhythmias (fast, abnormal heart rhythms) and provides real-time feedback through its intuitive mapping and navigation software. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common atrial arrhythmia, and nearly 60 million people are affected worldwide 1 and five million patients will be added every year by 2030 2 . Atrial arrhythmias, such as AFib, are associated with serious complications including heart failure, stroke and increased risk of death 3-6 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic named one of World's Most Ethical Companies

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies . In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. Medtronic is one of only two honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry category.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Pricing of $7.75 Billion of Senior Notes Issued by Kenvue Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, priced an offering of the following series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $7.75 billion (each series of notes collectively, the "Notes"):

Principal

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Kenvue and will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed (the "Guarantees") on a senior unsecured basis by Johnson & Johnson. The Guarantees will terminate upon (1) the completion in all material respects of the transfer of the assets and liabilities of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business to Kenvue and (2) Kenvue having registered equity securities. The Notes were issued in connection with Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business. Kenvue intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes as partial consideration to Johnson & Johnson for the Consumer Health Business that Johnson & Johnson will transfer to Kenvue. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business, and Johnson & Johnson expects that the offering of the Notes will be completed on or about March 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The issuance of the Notes by Kenvue and the Guarantees has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or under any U.S. state securities laws or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes and the Guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Kenvue has agreed to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission an exchange registration statement with respect to an exchange offer for the Notes or a shelf registration statement for the resale of the Notes.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Non-solicitation

A registration statement relating to the securities of Kenvue has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: the anticipated separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business; the proposed terms of the Notes and the Guarantees; the expected timing and size of the Notes offering; Kenvue's ability to complete the debt issuance; the expected use of the proceeds from the sale and issuance of the Notes; future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Johnson & Johnson's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business on a timely basis or at all; Johnson & Johnson's ability to successfully separate Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; Kenvue's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results, additional analysis of existing clinical data, uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of Johnson & Johnson to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, global health care reforms and import/export and trade laws; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the section captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Investor Relations:
Jessica Moore (Johnson & Johnson)
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

Tina Romani (Kenvue)
Kenvue_IR@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Receives FDA Clearance for First Commercially Available Lab-based Blood Test to Help Evaluate Concussion

  • New test will run on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, complementing Abbott's rapid i-STAT TBI Plasma test, cleared by the FDA in 2021
  • Given the significant number of Alinity i instruments in use in labs across the U.S., Abbott's lab test will make concussion testing available to more people across the country
  • Test helps doctors evaluate patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion, by ruling out the need for a CT scan

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for what will be the first commercially available laboratory traumatic brain injury (TBI) blood test, making it widely available to hospitals in the United States . The test, which runs on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, will provide clinicians with an objective way to quickly assess individuals with mild TBIs, also known as concussions.

Abbott's Alinity i TBI lab test offers a new reliable result in 18 minutes to help clinicians quickly assess concussion and triage patients. For those with negative results, it rules out the need for a CT scan and can eliminate wait time at the hospital. The test measures two biomarkers in the blood that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Belararox Limited: Developing Precious and Base Metal Assets to Meet Future Demand

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Investing

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×