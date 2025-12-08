GE Vernova Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Online Toy Drive in 24 Hours, Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM Leaders

- Record-breaking initiative collected 23,385 toys in 24 hours, which will be distributed in the United States by Toys for Tots
- GE Vernova Foundation matches toy drive donations which will be distributed internationally in support of Save the Children
- Global collaboration with Hasbro and Mattel results in over 70,000 STEM toys donated to children in need around the world
- Celebration of young innovators continues with GE Vernova's "Innovators Toy Land" pop-up experience at Rockefeller Center
GE Vernova today announced it has set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest online toy drive in 24 hours , marking a milestone in its global giving campaign focused on inspiring curiosity in future innovators through STEM-focused play.
On Global Giving Day (Dec. 2), GE Vernova led a global Innovators Toy Drive in partnership with Toys for Tots collecting over 23,000 toys in 24-hours to set the new world record. As part of its commitment to giving and STEM education, the GE Vernova Foundation is matching toys donated through the drive in a separate donation to Save the Children. Thanks to several additional partner donations including from Hasbro and Mattel, the drive will distribute over 70,000 STEM toys to children around the world by partners Toys for Tots and Save the Children.
Each toy was chosen to encourage problem-solving, discovery, and innovation, reflective of GE Vernova's focus on empowering the next generation of engineers, scientists, and inventors.
"We are proud to give back and spark curiosity and creativity in kids around the world through this record-breaking STEM toy drive," said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. "Inspiring and growing the next generation of leaders is critical to tackling the world's toughest challenges and delivering the breakthrough innovations that will help us shape the future of energy."
Strazik announced the record live on NBC's TODAY, joined by Al Roker, as part of a sponsored segment highlighting the company's global Innovators Toy Drive and the science behind play.
"At Toys for Tots, we believe every child deserves the joy of a new toy during the holidays," said Ted Silvester, Colonel, USMC (Ret) Vice President, Toys for Tots. "Through this extraordinary partnership, GE Vernova has helped bring that joy to thousands of children while sparking their curiosity through STEM-focused play—a gift that lasts far beyond the season. We are also deeply grateful to our partners at Tremor, Group Sales and Pantheon, who helped create a fun, engaging experience and ensure these toys reached the families who needed them most."
"We're proud to partner with GE Vernova this holiday season to make STEM learning more accessible for children everywhere," said Pina Jabbari, Head of Corporate Partnerships for Save the Children US. "Play is a universal force for good—and a powerful catalyst for connection, confidence and imagination. Through this initiative, we strive to give children around the world the chance to dream bigger and see themselves as the innovators of tomorrow."
"Within the next decade, one of the greatest challenges for the energy sector will be the increasing demand for skilled workers," said GE Vernova Foundation President Kristin Carvell. "We are proudly committed to investing in programs and opportunities like the Toy Drive to help grow skills and encourage future leaders to choose careers in the energy sector."
To celebrate young innovators, GE Vernova is also hosting "Innovators Toy Land," an immersive, pop-up STEM experience, at Rockefeller Center in New York City today.
The installation transforms the plaza into a vibrant playground of creativity, curiosity, and discovery, showcasing the power of creativity to spark innovation and features leading toy brands such as Lite-Brite®, Rubik's Cube®, SNAP CIRCUITS® and Slinky®. The experience features hands-on exhibits designed to make science and technology fun and accessible for children of all ages, including:
- Power Patterns : Create vibrant designs on a giant, wall-sized Lite-Brite® using colorful pegs. As guests add pieces, the full display evolves into a collective work of light and imagination.
- Grid Builder : Explore real SNAP CIRCUITS® to build simple circuits and see how electricity moves through a system—just like in a real power grid.
- Carbon Capture Lab : Reveal hidden "carbon" using safe materials and learn how engineers capture it from the air, bringing carbon-reduction technology to life.
- AI Robot Explorer : Step inside a digital wind turbine blade and guide an AI-powered robot through an inspection challenge inspired by real clean energy technology.
- Motion Momentum Lab : Race colorful Slinky® toys down tracks to see how simple physics transforms stored energy into motion.
- Power Portrait Studio : Enter interactive digital portals where motion-tracking technology transforms your movement into flowing ribbons of color and light.
- Pattern Puzzle Lab : Test your problem-solving skills with bright puzzles inspired by Spin Master's Rubik's Cube®, exploring how pattern recognition connects to real engineering challenges.
In addition, scientists from GE Vernova's Advanced Research Center will be in attendance, conducting live demonstrations and experiments that will bring these real-world innovations to life.
Students from Ampark Neighborhood Elementary School (PS/MS 95 Sheila Mencher, Bronx), a community-driven school focused on nurturing creativity, The Jermain L. Green STEM Institute of Queens, which emphasizes hands-on learning and innovation, and Energy Tech High School, which prepares students for high-demand engineering careers in the fast-growing energy industry, will attend special field trips to experience the exhibit firsthand. Their participation underscores the importance of expanding access to STEM experiences for all students and reinforces that different perspectives enable bold and innovative ideas.
"If we want to build a smarter, more resilient energy system for the future, we need young leaders with strong foundations in science and engineering," added Strazik. "STEM education is the pipeline for the innovators of tomorrow who will modernize our grid, advance smart technologies, and discover the breakthroughs that change our world for the better."
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn .
About Save the Children
Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world , we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Our results , financial statements and charity ratings reaffirm that Save the Children is a charity you can trust. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 78-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 314 million children in need. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org .
About Rockefeller Center
For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city's most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate. Rockefeller Center is home to New York's leading attractions including The Rink, offering ice skating from October to March each year; and the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, featuring two new experiences: The Beam, recreating the iconic 1932 photo, and SKYLIFT, elevating visitors on an open-air glass platform three stories above 30 Rock's 70th-floor rooftop for unrivaled, unobstructed 360-degree views. Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza. Hailed by The New York Times as the "Restaurant Event of the Year," the Center is home to restaurants by Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs such as NARO, Le Rock, and Jupiter, as well as new casual eateries such as FIELDTRIP, Tipsy Baker, and Puya Tacos. During the holiday season, the Center is home to the world's most famous Christmas Tree, as well exclusive experiences such as Après Skate Chalets and Christmas Spectacular show featuring the Radio City Rockettes. For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com
