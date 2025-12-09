GE Vernova declares increased first quarter 2026 dividend and increases buyback authorization

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.50 per share quarterly dividend—doubling from a $0.25 quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2026. The Board of Directors has also approved a share repurchase authorization increase to $10 billion, from the prior authorization of $6 billion. GE Vernova has spent $3.3 billion of the authorization as of December 3, 2025.
Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on GE Vernova's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors. The share repurchase authorization has no expiration date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about possible future dividend declarations and payments and share repurchases.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn .
