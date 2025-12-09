GE Vernova declares increased first quarter 2026 dividend and increases buyback authorization

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.50 per share quarterly dividend—doubling from a $0.25 quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2026. The Board of Directors has also approved a share repurchase authorization increase to $10 billion, from the prior authorization of $6 billion. GE Vernova has spent $3.3 billion of the authorization as of December 3, 2025.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on GE Vernova's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors. The share repurchase authorization has no expiration date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Additional Information
GE Vernova's website at www.gevernova.com/investors contains a significant amount of information about GE Vernova, including financial and other information for investors. GE Vernova encourages investors to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted. Investors are also encouraged to visit GE Vernova's LinkedIn and other social media accounts, which are platforms on which the Company posts information from time to time.

Additional Financial Information
Additional financial information can be found on the Company's website at: www.gevernova.com/investors under Reports and Filings.

Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about possible future dividend declarations and payments and share repurchases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and factors include those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections included therein, as may be updated from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as posted on our website at www.gevernova.cominvestorsfls . GE Vernova does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by law or regulation.

About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn .

© 2025 GE Vernova and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. GE and the GE Monogram are trademarks of General Electric Company used under trademark license.

