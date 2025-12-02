GE Vernova Celebrates The Season of Giving with Holiday 'Innovators Toy Land' Pop-Up at Rockefeller Center and Launch of Global STEM Toy Drive

- "Innovators Toy Land," celebrating creativity, curiosity, and play, to take over Rockefeller Center on December 8
- Global Innovators Toy Drive kicks off today in partnership with Toys for Tots and Save the Children
This holiday season, GE Vernova celebrates the power of giving and creativity through two uplifting events: the transformation of Rockefeller Center into Innovators Toy Land and the launch of a global Innovators Toy Drive.
Opening to the public on Monday, December 8, Innovators Toy Land invites children and families to explore a series of interactive exhibits that showcase how play fuels creativity and how curiosity drives the breakthroughs of tomorrow.
Today on Global Giving Tuesday, GE Vernova has launched the Innovators Toy Drive in partnership with Toys for Tots and global humanitarian organization Save the Children. The global campaign will collect and distribute STEM-inspired toys that nurture creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking— helping ensure that children around the world have access to resources and tools to dream, explore, and invent.
Together, these initiatives mark a joyful Season of Giving, one that honors curiosity, creativity, and community as essential forces for shaping a brighter future.
Innovators Toy Land is hosted by GE Vernova, with participation from leading toy brands such as Lite-Brite ® , Rubik's Cube ® , Snap Circuits ® and Slinky ® .
- Event: GE Vernova's Innovators Toy Land
- Where: Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC
- When: Monday, December 8 | 9AM – 4:30PM (open to media all day; closed to the public for a private event 10:30AM-1PM)
- Cost: Free and open to the public
Designed to engage visitors of all ages, Innovators Toy Land features a collection of hands-on exhibits that turn scientific concepts into fun, interactive learning moments. Among the featured experiences:
- Power Patterns : Create vibrant designs on a giant, wall-sized Lite-Brite ® using colorful pegs. As guests add pieces, the full display evolves into a collective work of light and imagination.
- Grid Builder : Explore real Snap Circuits ® to build simple circuits and see how electricity moves through a system—just like in a real power grid.
- Carbon Capture Lab : Reveal hidden "carbon" using safe materials and learn how engineers capture it from the air, bringing carbon-reduction technology to life.
- AI Robot Explorer : Step inside a digital wind turbine blade and guide an AI-powered robot through an inspection challenge inspired by real clean energy technology.
- Motion Momentum Lab : Race colorful Slinky ® toys down tracks to see how simple physics transforms stored energy into motion.
- Power Portrait Studio : Enter interactive digital portals where motion-tracking technology transforms your movement into flowing ribbons of color and light.
- Pattern Puzzle Lab : Test your problem-solving skills with bright puzzles inspired by Rubik's Cube ® , exploring how pattern recognition connects to real engineering challenges.
Innovators Toy Land aims to spark early curiosity, helping today's kids become the engineers, scientists, and problem-solvers who will shape a cleaner, smarter world tomorrow. Over the next five years the International Energy Agency (IEA) says we'll need 30 million people to choose the energy industry to power the future, many of those jobs requiring STEM-related skills.
Students from Ampark Neighborhood Elementary School (PS/MS 95 Sheila Mencher, Bronx), a community-driven school focused on nurturing creativity, The Jermain L. Green STEM Institute of Queens, which emphasizes hands-on learning and innovation, and Energy Tech High School, which prepares students for high-demand engineering careers in the fast-growing energy industry, will attend special field trips to experience the exhibit firsthand. Their participation underscores the importance of expanding access to STEM experiences for all students, and reinforces that different perspectives enable bold and innovative ideas.
Through experiences like Innovators Toy Land, children are encouraged to see the world as a place of endless possibility, one where play and problem-solving go hand in hand.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn .
About Save the Children
Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world , we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Our results , financial statements and charity ratings reaffirm that Save the Children is a charity you can trust. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 78-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 314 million children in need. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org .
About Rockefeller Center
For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city's most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate. Rockefeller Center is home to New York's leading attractions including The Rink, offering ice skating from October to March each year; and the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, featuring two new experiences: The Beam, recreating the iconic 1932 photo, and SKYLIFT, elevating visitors on an open-air glass platform three stories above 30 Rock's 70th-floor rooftop for unrivaled, unobstructed 360-degree views. Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza. Hailed by The New York Times as the "Restaurant Event of the Year," the Center is home to restaurants by Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs such as NARO, Le Rock, and Jupiter, as well as new casual eateries such as FIELDTRIP, Tipsy Baker, and Puya Tacos. During the holiday season, the Center is home to the world's most famous Christmas Tree, as well exclusive experiences such as Après Skate Chalets and Christmas Spectacular show featuring the Radio City Rockettes. For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com .
