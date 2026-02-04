GE Vernova Announces Closing of $2.6 Billion Public Offering of Senior Notes

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced registered public offering of Senior Notes.
GE Vernova intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including financing a portion of the acquisition of the remaining fifty percent stake of Prolec GE that closed on February 2, 2026.
The offering consists of the following tranches:
- $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031
- $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2036
- $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2056
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint active bookrunners for the offering of the notes.
The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement) filed by GE Vernova with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., email: prospectus@citi.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com . Alternatively, investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/ .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and factors include those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections included therein, as may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC and as posted on our website at www.gevernova.com/investors/fls . GE Vernova does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by law or regulation.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.
