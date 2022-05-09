Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed an updated Prefeasibility Study technical report for its Segovia Operations (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43 ‐ 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 24, 2022 news release and its 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is a leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,389 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (~44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato, Soto Norte; Canada - Juby), Denarius Metals Corp. (~29%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (~26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Primary Logo

GCM Mining Reports First Quarter 2022 Production; Declares May 16, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,293 ounces of gold in March 2022 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the first quarter of 2022 to 49,951 ounces compared with 49,058 ounces from Segovia in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company also produced 89,782 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 57,315 ounces of silver in the first quarter last year, together with approximately 252,000 pounds of zinc and 338,000 pounds of lead. Consolidated gold production of 51,486 ounces in the first quarter last year also included 2,428 ounces from Marmato up to February 4, 2021, the date of the loss of control of Aris Gold Corporation.

GCM Mining's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of March 2022 was 207,282 ounces, up about 0.4% over last year. The Company remains on track to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold.

GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of senior unsecured convertible debenture units (the " Debenture ") in the amount of US$35,000,000 (the " Principal Amount ") of Aris Gold Acquisition Corp. (the " AcquisitionCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation (" Aris ") (the " Offering ").

Aris intends to use the Principal Amount to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with "NG" . For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the 2021 results, said, "In 2021, we accomplished what we set out to achieve last year. We met our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. Our exploration program at Segovia not only replaced what we mined last year, it contributed to significant increases in our mineral reserves and resources and yielded solid results in our brownfield drilling campaign. We advanced the expansion of our Maria Dama processing plant and we commenced operations at the new polymetallic plant at Segovia. We continued to demonstrate our commitment to ESG in our operations and in the communities in which we work. We strengthened our balance sheet, and through the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the successful Senior Notes issuance, charted a course to grow the Company through diversification. We also returned about $17 million to shareholders through our monthly dividends and NCIB purchases. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on the execution of our growth plans at both of our cornerstone assets while returning value to our shareholders through our monthly dividends. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all of our people for making 2021 another successful year for GCM Mining."

CORRECTION - GCM Mining Provides Annual Update To Segovia's Mineral Resource And Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

Collective Mining Drills 216.7m Grading 1.08 g/t Gold Equivalent at Olympus from Near Surface and Significantly Expands the Target Area

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for four additional diamond drill holes at the Olympus Target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. Additionally, revised geological modeling based on the most current data has significantly expanded the target area for follow up exploration. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at various targets at the Guayabales project as part of its fully-financed, minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

"The Olympus target is advancing rapidly due to our exploration work and geological understanding and this has resulted in a 125 percent expansion of the target area. We are extremely excited about the precious metal potential of the system given the broad intercepts of gold and silver mineralization encountered in early drilling, the sheer size of the alteration system and the plethora of high-grade gold and silver-bearing, porphyry related, CBM veins. All the ingredients are in place for Olympus to evolve into a multi-million-ounce precious metal deposit. As our team understands full-well from our prior experience of exploring and developing the Buriticá project in Colombia, porphyry-related CBM veins can demonstrate robust continuity over significant vertical and lateral dimensions. Analogous to Olympus are both the multi-million-ounce high-grade Marmato and Buriticá systems, with each deposit measuring more than 1.5 vertical kilometres. The Marmato project is located approximately 3 kilometres to the southeast of Olympus and is situated within the same structurally controlled, porphyry intrusion – CBM vein, corridor," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Irving Lake gold project in east-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1).  The Irving Project is located ~100km northeast of the town of La Ronge and is located within 10km to 20km of SSR Mining's very successful Seabee and Santoy mines, which is Saskatchewan's largest gold mining operation (Figure 2).

Data is currently being analyzed and results will be processed to highlight target areas for geological follow-up and targeting high priority targets for drill testing.

"GOLD" displayed on stock board beside green arrow pointing up

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Gold Explorers Make Moves in Choppy Market

Markets sank further into the red last Friday (April 6), still recoiling from the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) during its May meeting.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell to a year-to-date low of 767 points after the bell on Friday, marking an 18.25 percent decline from January’s start position.

The contraction was felt across all North American markets. As the Fed tries to battle rampant inflation and surging energy prices, S&P Global Market Intelligence sees more rate hikes coming.

american money with up and down arrows on blocks

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to Fed Hike, Big Lithium Miners Share Results

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to Fed Hike, Big Lithium Miners Share Resultsyoutu.be

We've made it through another week of ups and downs for gold.

After spending time as low as US$1,853 per ounce or so early in the period, the yellow metal hit a high of about US$1,907 on Thursday (May 5). It was back down at just under US$1,885 by Friday (May 6) afternoon.

The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which ran from Tuesday (May 3) to Wednesday (May 4), was top of mind for investors this week. Although there was some speculation that the central bank might raise interest rates by 75 basis points, a 50 basis point increase was more widely expected, and that's ultimately what happened.

Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

May 6, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 1,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

