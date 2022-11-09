GamingInvesting News

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q3 2022 revenues* of €22.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €8.5 million.

" I am pleased with the development and performance of GiG over the third quarter. The business delivered another record quarter with revenue growth up 35% year-over-year ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

  • All time high revenues* in Q3 2022 of €22.9m (16.9), an increase of 35% YoY, whereof 24% organic
  • Adjusted EBITDA was €8.5m (5.8), up 47%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 37.0% (34.1)
  • EBIT was €2.5m (2.1), with an EBIT margin* of 10.8% (12.6%)
  • Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €15.1m (11.2), an increase of 35%, with an adjusted EBITDA of €6.8 (5.1)
  • Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were €7.8m (5.7), an increase of 36% whereof 3% organic (14% organic excl. premium fees), with adjusted EBITDA of €1.7m (0.6)
  • Positive net profit of €0.6m (0.0)
  • Positive cash flow from operations of €10.0m (8.0)

Operational Highlights

  • GiG Media reached a seventh successive all-time high in quarterly revenues and player intake, FTDs ended at 86,500 (46,700), up 85%
  • Granted a supplier licence for Ontario province in Canada , first two brands live in Q4
  • Platform & Sportsbook signed six new agreements in the quarter, whereof three in Europe , two in LATAM and one in North America
  • Four brands went live in Q3 2022, and the number of live brands were 62 at quarter end

Events after Q3

  • Signed agreement to power a leading land-based operator's online expansion, strengthening GiG's position within the large and growing LATAM market
  • Three brands have gone live so far in Q4 2022
  • October has developed positively, and revenues are up 34% compared to the same period last year, whereof 22% organic growth
  • GiG Media reached all-time high player intake in October 2022

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. See Note 2 in the Q3-2022 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q3 2022 results via livestream at 11:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:

https://www.redeye.se/events/859335/live-q-gaming-innovation-group-5

For further information, contact:

Richard Brown , CEO of GiG, richard.brown@gig.com +34 661 599 025

Tore Formo , Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 91668678

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 9 November 2022 .

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Legal disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

CONTACT:

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-reports-q3-2022-301672639.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade partners with DRX, the champion of 2022 LoL World Championship

  • Partnership with DRX, the winners of 2022 LoL World Championship
  • Collaboration to navigate new markets and business opportunities

Wemade is partnering with DRX, a global esports company. DRX operates 4 teams, which are League of Legends, Valorant, Warcraft 3 and Tekken 7. DRX's Valorant team has an unprecedented record of 102 consecutive wins and is considered the number 1 team in Korea. Warcraft 3 team includes DRX Moon, who has excellent abilities, and Tekken 7 has DRX Knee who has won 100 championships in his whole career

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

This season was a miracle season for the DRX League of Legends team. As the fourth seed, they started their journey in the Play-ins and advanced to the finals. They beat all the strong rivals and eventually defeated T1 at '2022 LoL World Championship' held on Nov 6 . DRX won 3–2 in a best-of-five series.

DRX and Wemade, the leaders of esports and blockchain, decided to partner up to explore new markets and business opportunities.

"We look forward to growing together based on the accumulated data and global networks that both Wemade and DRX have established," said Sang-In Choi, CEO of DRX.

"Esports is the best sport for blockchain because it continues to evolve," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "We will create a new digital economy in the sports field with DRX, the leader of esports."

Wemade successfully launched its mainnet WEMIX3.0 in October. It continues to partner up with various domestic and international companies and projects to expand the WEMIX ecosystem, and has recently attracted 46 million USD investments from Microsoft Corporation, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-partners-with-drx-the-champion-of-2022-lol-world-championship-301672492.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BeFootball, the company developing a VR metaverse of football, organizes the first Immersive Football World Cup

  • BeFootball launches SuperPlayer VR game and announces the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes in which users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

BeFootball the tech company that designs, develops and markets immersive products tailored to the football industry, launches SuperPlayer available for free in the Meta Quest store is the first step in the immersive metaverse of football being developed by the company.

SuperPlayer is a virtual reality football game that has 2 game modes that take place in real football stadiums that have been virtualized. Among the game modes are the Keeper mode, in which the player becomes a goalkeeper and has to stop as many shots on goal as possible in a limited time; and the Header mode, in which the player becomes a striker who has to score goals with his head.

All game modes allow competition between users in order to be the best goalkeeper and striker. In this sense, BeFootball is organizing the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes and users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

From November 20 to December 18 users could select one of the 32 World Cup teams and play matches (Header and Keeper modes) against other national teams to win the World Cup. The more World Cups the user plays, the higher the score will get in the ranking to win first place. Winners will be announced at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iker Zuasti, CEO of BeFootball, said: "BeFootball is born to revolutionize the football industry through virtual reality and SuperPlayer is our first big bet: we are developing the world's first immersive metaverse of football".

The first immersive metaverse of football, boosted by international football stars

The company is developing the first immersive metaverse of football in the world, in which top professional players such as Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid ), Memo Ochoa (Club América), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) and Charly Rodríguez ( Cruz Azul ).

BeFootball's metaverse is based on a combination of gaming, virtual reality and football that offers a new way of experiencing football. It is aimed at fans who are not satisfied with being spectators and who want to participate actively, without limitations of space or time from home and in first person with an alternative reality with futuristic environments.

In BeFootball, the user can choose to live experiences, play and compete in a new technological sport, switch to fitness mode to improve their well-being, or train in a virtual academy to become the most complete football player from anywhere in the world and at any time. All that is needed is a virtual reality headset and an Internet connection.

Eduardo Ruiz
CMO
eduardo@befootball.world

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938784/SUPERPLAYER_V2.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938785/BEfootball_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/BEfootball)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/befootball-the-company-developing-a-vr-metaverse-of-football-organizes-the-first-immersive-football-world-cup-301669430.html

SOURCE BEfootball

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c4341.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm delivers a new type of experience for competitors of all skill levels, with verifiability powered by the Hedera Consensus Service

A new competition has arrived in Apex Legends. Today, Realm, a new automated esports platform from Eric Faust ( Co-Founde r of Realm) and, Laura Wilson ( Co-Founder of Realm), John Chase (Ex-Amazon, Abe Books) Carter Smith (Former Circus, acquired by Realm) and Ken McGaffey (Former owner of Third Impact Esports, Ex DARPA and Meta) is launching in Apex Legends, with over $150,000 in prize money offered in its first season. Realm will kick off its inaugural season in the EMEA region this month, expanding to North America in Season 2, which kicks off in February 2023 . Realm is one of the first platforms where pro and semi-pro players alike can engage in a competitive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Genesis League Sports Announces Expansive Tokenomics System

- Genesis League Sports (GLS), the new sports gaming platform being built on the blockchain, today announced it would formally launch its tokenomics system, including token staking, integration of additional in-game currencies, and the launch of its own stablecoin .

The game's new ecosystem will pave the way for its official game launch of Genesis League Goals (GLG), the soccer-based card strategy game which is set to release in early 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pimax Frontier 2022 Online Event to Unveil New Industry-Leading VR 3.0 Product

The annual Pimax Frontier 2022 event will be held on November 9 th at 5pm EST ( 2pm PST ) where industry-leading VR 3.0 product(s) will be announced, which is expected to ignite a new expansion of the VR market.

Frontier 2022 event link: https://www.youtube.com/c/PimaxVR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenues Grew 21% to an All-time Quarterly Record $204.3 Million

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reflecting the expectation for steady operating performance in the fourth quarter, the Company also narrowed its full-year guidance ranges for net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×