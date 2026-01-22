CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, January 22, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the sale of clean UHP hydrogen in Ontario to a specialized contractor serving the film and entertainment production industry, enabling the operation of hydrogen fuel cell generators used on movie and television production sites.
Hydrogen for Clean On-Set Power Generation in Ontario
Charbone confirms it has begun supplying clean UHP hydrogen in Ontario to support the deployment of fuel cell-powered generator systems used to provide electricity for production sets and related mobile infrastructure.
This initiative represents a high-visibility commercial application for hydrogen, demonstrating a concrete pathway to reducing emissions, noise, and fuel logistics complexity typically associated with traditional diesel-based generators in the film production ecosystem.
The hydrogen supply will be supported through Charbone's distribution capabilities and delivery logistics, ensuring safe and reliable service to meet the operational needs of professional production crews working under strict scheduling requirements.
A Strategic Step Toward Practical Hydrogen Adoption
This first Ontario sale into the film-related power segment reflects Charbone's broader strategy to expand hydrogen commercialization beyond traditional industrial uses and into real-world mobile and temporary power applications, where fuel cells offer strong advantages in performance, sustainability, and operating conditions.
CEO Comment
"Hydrogen is no longer a concept—it's becoming an operational solution," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "We are proud to support a specialized contractor in Ontario enabling fuel cell generator operations for the film industry. This is a strong example of how clean UHP hydrogen can deliver real value today—quiet, reliable, and low-emission energy, where and when it matters."
While Charbone is not disclosing the volume, duration, or financial terms of this commercial arrangement in order to maintain its competitive position, revenues generated by the Company's production, distribution, and service activities are presented on a consolidated basis in its quarterly financial statements.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
