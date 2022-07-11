GamingInvesting News

A team of BIPOC streamers dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the video game community launches a campaign that champions its mission to get racism out of gaming with a simple call to action to join The Watch.

People can join the movement by following @HelpKeepWatch on Twitter, sharing the campaign video, and submitting the racist language they hear on Twitch by using the built-in clip function to capture video and send it directly to @HelpKeepWatch .

Today, Melanin Gamers a community that promotes diversity and inclusion in the video game industry while providing a safe space for all gamers, announced the launch of The Watch, a digital community watch designed to eliminate racism in the gaming community.

Melanin Gamers and The Watch are calling on major video game developers, like Activision Blizzard, the developer of the video game phenomenon, Call of Duty (CoD), to create real accountability in-game for players by improving the reporting mechanism for the racist and toxic behaviour that has gone unchecked for far too long. Melanin Gamers welcomes a meeting with Activision Blizzard to discuss the longstanding racism prevalent in games like CoD and discuss how to make a much-needed change.

As spotlighted in a powerful 41-second video , The Watch is a rallying cry for all gamers everywhere to stand in solidarity, be an ally, and join the movement to end racism in gaming. By showcasing snippets of the discriminatory lived experiences that gamers endure while gaming, Melanin Gamers and The Watch aim to raise awareness of the racism that takes place in multiplayer online games to create a tide for lasting change.

Along with the streamers they've partnered with on Twitch, The Watch is asking viewers on the live streaming platform to use the built-in clip function to capture videos of racist language that they hear in the background of a stream and send it to The Watch on Twitter @HelpKeepWatch . The campaign hopes to show game developers like Activision Blizzard just how widespread racism is in Call of Duty and encourage them to take real action to address the problem for good.

"We created Melanin Gamers with the belief that video games are for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, problematic gamers hurl endless verbal abuse towards people of colour, like myself and my brothers," said Annabel Ashalley-Anthony, Founder of Melanin Gamers. "The goal of The Watch is to raise awareness about the racism that occurs in online multiplayer games and call on our allies to help make meaningful change for generations of gamers to come."

The movement was inspired by personal and collective experiences as victims or bystanders to racial injustice in gaming.

"I experienced my first instance of racism in-game when I was 14 or 15 years old while playing Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare," said Alan Ashalley-Anthony, and Chief Researcher at Melanin Gamers. "There are millions of Black players across hundreds of video games, yet somehow harassment towards Black and BIPOC communities is so widespread."

Melanin Gamers has a checklist for game developers, like Activision Blizzard, to work towards anti-racism in-game, including:

  1. Have Activision Blizzard meet with Melanin Gamers to discuss the rampant racism in CoD and discuss solutions for real change.
  2. Restore faith in the reporting system by providing transparent updates for each user report.
  3. Enforce appropriate punishments for racist in-game abuse.
  4. Engage with the BIPOC gamer community regularly to identify emerging issues and work together towards effective solutions.
  5. Increase accountability for game developers and create an obligation to share tangible goals, targets, and a roadmap to combat in-game racism.

Unfortunately, racism is only one type of injustice seen in gaming. The Watch is mindful of the intersectionality and various forms of toxic discrimination and abuse that all types of players endure, from sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, and more, and is committed to providing a safe gaming experience for all players.

For more information and to join The Watch, visit the Twitter page at Twitter.com/HelpKeepWatch .

About Melanin Gamers

Melanin Gamers is a change-maker organization dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in the video game industry. The organization strives to provide a safe space, both online and in real life, for people of colour to come together and feel represented. Melanin Gamers hopes to contribute to lasting change in the video game industry that reflects players from all walks of life.

For more information, please contact helpkeepwatch@pomppr.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamers-band-together-and-create-the-watch-to-get-racism-out-of-gaming-301583517.html

SOURCE Melanin Gamers

SOURCE Melanin Gamers

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c8322.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Peratech transforms PC gaming experience through new force-enabled keyboards on latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 gaming notebooks

Peratech, a leading innovator in tactile-based user interfaces for high-performance electronics, has announced that its full-range, force-sensing technology will be in the latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops' W-A-S-D keys. 1 Integrated into Lenovo Legion's high-performance premium gaming laptops, Peratech's Force Keyboard and Hydra™ user interface software deliver a more immersive, engaging gaming experience.

Unlike other gaming laptops that have added force function to the W, A, S, D keys, Peratech's full-analog response enables players to engage with games on a much more intuitive, physical level by extending the simple on/off switch of a standard key to unleash the full range of force in real-world interaction.

Jim Thomas , Peratech CCO shared, "Imagine driving down your local highway and your accelerator is restricted to just 2 options, 'off' or 'full speed.' Reality-based physics calls for acceleration dependent on how hard you press on the gas pedal, or how hard you turn the steering wheel. This is the difference Peratech intelligent tactile sensing makes."

Added Thomas, "The key to the experience is how we leverage Peratech's ability to bring sensing technology and advanced controller software together to deliver the full, immersive gaming experience in notebook PCs while preserving the existing typing experience. The force keys and non-force keys feel the same because they are the same. From the force standpoint, the accuracy, consistency, and key uniformity brings a console-style game controller experience without your hands leaving the keyboard. This is exactly what everyone has been asking for in the PC gaming community."

"We know that gamers value high performance and an immersive, intuitive playing experience," said Zhaochun Ma , Lenovo Vice President of Consumer and SMB Notebook Development Center, Intelligent Devices Group. "That's why we've teamed up with Peratech to bring the new Force Sensor Technology to the improved Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard – letting players accelerate their in-game character as more force is applied to the keys on the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops."

Peratech VP of Product, Alex Baker commented, "The key is our Hydra™ user interface software. Combined with the dynamic range of our tactile sensing solution, Hydra gives all users a better out-of-the box experience. For the advanced gamers and influencers, Hydra gives Pros the ability to show how they play the game with its Xbox [360 Game Bar] widget. Add Hydra's ability to share custom-tuned gaming profiles, and Pros can engage users and extend their brand more than ever. simply put, Peratech's Hydra takes user engagement on gaming PC to a whole new level."

About Peratech
Peratech's award-winning, proprietary, tactile-sensing user interfaces bring a new dimension to the electronics user experience enabling intuitive, engaging human machine interactions in a wide variety of applications and markets. Over a million devices around the world now employ Peratech technologies. Peratech's custom design and product integration engineering services minimize both cost and time to mass product launch. Peratech Holdco Ltd. is a privately held company based in Richmond, North Yorkshire, UK .

1 Availability may vary by geography and products/features may only be available in selected markets. All offers and features subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Quantum Tunnelling Composite, QTC, and Hydra are registered trademarks of Peratech Holdco Ltd. LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855805/Grand_bridges_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855806/Grand_Bridges_2.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peratech-transforms-pc-gaming-experience-through-new-force-enabled-keyboards-on-latest-lenovo-legion-7i-and-7-gaming-notebooks-301583000.html

SOURCE Peratech Holdco Limited

SOURCE Peratech Holdco Limited

Vanta Named Official Esports Provider for the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization

- Youth esports development platform, Vanta, today announced their partnership with the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO), a statewide organization made up of over 50 middle and high schools. Vanta will serve as the official esports partner of the Massachusetts based athletic organization.

"Vanta is excited to be the Official esports partner for the MCSAO. They are a growing charter school athletic organization and this partnership provides us an opportunity to expand deeper into this space across all their high schools and middle school members," says Ed Lallier , Co-Founder of Vanta, "We believe, and share in, their values emphasizing the development of leaders of character through teamwork and competition. Scholastic esports benefits from structure and supervision, and we are glad to provide MCSAO a meaningful experience tailored to their needs."

80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life

- Global research looks at the human side of the metaverse -

- Metaverse discussions about creating virtual worlds consume the plans of many fashion, automotive and retail brands. However, the human side of consumer activities in the metaverse have not been a significant part of the dialogue. A global study by Momentum Worldwide, metaverse partners to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), found that 80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life . Consumers are now looking to the metaverse to fill three core aspects of life— inspiration, individuality and inclusion .

OUTFIT7 DROPS BRAND NEW TALKING ANGELA MUSIC VIDEO

And a Special New Summer Update for My Talking Angela 2

Outfit7 today announced the release of its brand new song and music video, true friendship and supports the company's big summer update for the My Talking Angela 2 mobile game .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Including Taro Misaki Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, July 8th new players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, July 8th new players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. The campaign will feature Taro Misaki, Takeshi Kishida, and other players. Be sure to check out the in-game news for more details.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 seaso n.

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Taro Misaki , Takeshi Kishida , Hayato Igawa , Kazuki Sorimachi wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfe r. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange .

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-including-taro-misaki-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301582779.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 17

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Special guest include Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa, the voice of Rukia Kuchiki. Tune in for all the exciting Brave Souls news.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent s from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa , the voice of Rukia Kuchiki.

There will be a variety of special corners with the latest in-game news and more so be sure to check out. In addition, there will be more information about the 7th anniversary 7 campaigns celebration and updates to improve the quality of gameplay.

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/nq0aZgrb6kI
(JP) https://youtu.be/UaitEyhumLU

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Downlo ad here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-7th-anniversary-bankai-live-airs-sunday-july-17-301582785.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

