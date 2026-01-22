FutureGen Industries Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT,OTC:RMANF)(Frankfurt:T500, WKN: A41WY4) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 3,571,428 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

The Company also intends to issue Shares equal to 1.0% of the total of Shares issued in the Private Placement (the "Admin Fee Shares") to an arm's-length third party, as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees and/or issue finders' warrants on the same terms as the Warrants, to eligible parties who have assisted by introducing subscribers to the Private Placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. All securities issued pursuant to Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate and working capital purposes, including in pursuit of the Company's operational and research and development objectives and for investor relations purposes.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although FutureGen believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of FutureGen' management on the date the statements are made. FutureGen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FutureGen Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

roadman-investmentslitt-cctsxv-littpsychedelics-investing
LITT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lobe Sciences Advances Governance and Capital Markets Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk to the Board of Directors

Lobe Sciences Advances Governance and Capital Markets Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs, today reported... Keep Reading...
Solvonis Therapeutics

U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance (the "Allowance") from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO")... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs, today reported audited financial results for the fiscal year... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.Change of auditorsOn October 10,... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Announces Change of Auditor

Numinus Wellness Announces Change of Auditor

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has resigned as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Streamex Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Related News

gold-investing

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

silver-investing

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now

manganese-investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

gold-investing

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth