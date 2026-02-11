FutureGen Industries Announces Closing of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT,OTC:RMANF)(Frankfurt:T500, WKN: A41WY4) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced (see news release dated January 22, 2026) non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing 3,571,428 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. The warrant term was amended from the thirty-six (36) month period previously disclosed in the Company's January 22, 2026 news release.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, including in pursuit of the Company's operational, research and development, and investor relations objectives.

The Company has also issued 35,714 Shares ("Administrative Shares") of the Company to an arm's-length third party, in consideration for administrative services rendered in connection with the Private Placement.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although FutureGen believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of FutureGen' management on the date the statements are made. FutureGen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FutureGen Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

roadman-investmentslitt-cctsxv-littpsychedelics-investing
LITT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lobe Sciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights

Lobe Sciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. (CSE:LOBE,OTC:LOBEF)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs, today reported unaudited financial results for the first... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Advances Governance and Capital Markets Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk to the Board of Directors

Lobe Sciences Advances Governance and Capital Markets Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs, today reported... Keep Reading...
Solvonis Therapeutics

U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance (the "Allowance") from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO")... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / lobe sciences ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs, today reported audited financial results for the fiscal year... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.Change of auditorsOn October 10,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Western Copper and Gold Announces C$50 Million Bought Deal Financing

Western Copper and Gold Announces C$50 Million Bought Deal Financing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Related News

base-metals-investing

Western Copper and Gold Announces C$50 Million Bought Deal Financing

base-metals-investing

Western Copper and Gold Announces C$50 Million Bought Deal Financing

silver-investing

10 Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025