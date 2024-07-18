Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Further IOCG, Copper and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Ag-Au Project

Works commence at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed during the maiden fieldwork program at the 100% owned Great Bear Lake U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in northern Canada and that works have now commenced at the 100% owned Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project.

  • A total of 4 large IOCG hydrothermal systems now identified and sampled within the Project area, all prospects are visibly mineralised with chalcopyrite +/- bornite and associated copper secondary minerals
  • Newly discovered “Cleaver” project, a broad zone of chalcopyrite bearing alteration at surface indicating a large and fertile IOCG system is in place.
  • Cleaver includes large scale deep seated structures with widespread earthy hematite alteration (including Uranium up to 4000 counts per second (CPS)) and secondary copper
  • Further groundwork at Spud Bay (north) has identified widespread copper mineralisation along a structural corridor that can be traced for 450m N/S before disappearing under cover that including surficial bornite
  • This newly identified structure at Spud Bay adds to the existing 700 m E/W trend and native silver occurrence discovered just 530 meters along strike from the historic Bonanza and El Bonanza silver mines
  • The Company’s subcontractor Expert Geophysics has completed the MobileMT airborne geophysical program at Great Bear Lake and has now mobilised and will commence work at the Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project.
  • Assay results from the sampling program to follow with all samples now with the Laboratories for multi- element analysis with results expected in the coming weeks

“The IOCG potential of this project continues to grow. As we have seen from this latest round of exploration, we continue to discover targets that represent newly identified, spatially separate mineralised systems, indicating the opportunity for multiple discoveries.

The completion of MobileMT survey delivers another significant milestone for stakeholders. The Data returned from this detailed survey is expected to work well given the outcropping mineralisation fresh rock and lack of overburden. We will, integrate this information into our planning and in conjunction with the field observations and having a clear understanding of the topography and local onsite conditions we will have a complete and detailed understanding in readiness for our upcoming drilling campaign and various site visits that are planned.

Adding to the excitement of these discoveries at Great Bear Lake - works will shortly commence in Nunavut where we are targeting high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes which are prospective for high grade vein fill and bulk tonne sedimentary hosted copper deposits. To date we have executed a seamless and zero injury first pass programme at Great Bear thanks to our highly professional consultants as well as our staff. Next is planning and preparations for drilling at Great Bear and the completion of the first pass field activities and surveys at Nunavut. All in all things could not have gone better and we look forward to drilling later this season”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide and oxide material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of visible mineralisation reported in sampling. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available, which are expected within 3-5 weeks.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024 and 14 May 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 7,050,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.156 per share.
Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Strategic Project Review Commenced: Gold and Copper Potential

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s activities including a recently commenced strategic review of all exploration assets. The strategic review follows the recent refresh of the board and management including new Managing Director, Chair and Exploration Manager, as well as the relocation of all company functions to Perth.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, comments on the Chilean Government's announcement yesterday on the "Expressions of Interest" ("RFI"), which is part of the process towards award of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") required to develop lithium projects in the country. As previously announced on the 17th June 2024, the Company submitted RFIs for the advanced Laguna Verde and Viento Andino projects and three others in Joint Ventures ("JV") and, as per yesterday's update, now expects to hear back by the end of August 2024. CTL believes it is well positioned to meet the criteria set out by the Government as evidenced by CTL's advancement in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the existing alliance with the local communities to co-develop the Company's lithium projects.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Canadian Government grants received to further exploration

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed1 during the first week of its maiden fieldwork program at its Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag Project in northern Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries surrounding lithium's periodic table symbol.

5 Themes from Fastmarkets' 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Event

Demand for lithium is expected to grow in the next 10 years as electric vehicle proliferation continues and the energy storage sector expands.

While experts are optimistic about the market’s medium- and long-term fundamentals, the current market oversupply and weak EV sales have weighed on prices over the last year.

Although prices have remained subdued through 2023 into 2024, investor interest in the battery metal market has grown, which was evident at Fastmarkets’ 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference.

The four-day event saw record attendance, with more than 1,100 attendants and 150 speakers gathering in Las Vegas to learn more about the trajectory of the lithium industry and other key battery raw materials.

Keep reading...Show less

×