- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Further IOCG, Copper and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Ag-Au Project
Works commence at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed during the maiden fieldwork program at the 100% owned Great Bear Lake U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in northern Canada and that works have now commenced at the 100% owned Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project.
- A total of 4 large IOCG hydrothermal systems now identified and sampled within the Project area, all prospects are visibly mineralised with chalcopyrite +/- bornite and associated copper secondary minerals
- Newly discovered “Cleaver” project, a broad zone of chalcopyrite bearing alteration at surface indicating a large and fertile IOCG system is in place.
- Cleaver includes large scale deep seated structures with widespread earthy hematite alteration (including Uranium up to 4000 counts per second (CPS)) and secondary copper
- Further groundwork at Spud Bay (north) has identified widespread copper mineralisation along a structural corridor that can be traced for 450m N/S before disappearing under cover that including surficial bornite
- This newly identified structure at Spud Bay adds to the existing 700 m E/W trend and native silver occurrence discovered just 530 meters along strike from the historic Bonanza and El Bonanza silver mines
- The Company’s subcontractor Expert Geophysics has completed the MobileMT airborne geophysical program at Great Bear Lake and has now mobilised and will commence work at the Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project.
- Assay results from the sampling program to follow with all samples now with the Laboratories for multi- element analysis with results expected in the coming weeks
“The IOCG potential of this project continues to grow. As we have seen from this latest round of exploration, we continue to discover targets that represent newly identified, spatially separate mineralised systems, indicating the opportunity for multiple discoveries.
The completion of MobileMT survey delivers another significant milestone for stakeholders. The Data returned from this detailed survey is expected to work well given the outcropping mineralisation fresh rock and lack of overburden. We will, integrate this information into our planning and in conjunction with the field observations and having a clear understanding of the topography and local onsite conditions we will have a complete and detailed understanding in readiness for our upcoming drilling campaign and various site visits that are planned.
Adding to the excitement of these discoveries at Great Bear Lake - works will shortly commence in Nunavut where we are targeting high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes which are prospective for high grade vein fill and bulk tonne sedimentary hosted copper deposits. To date we have executed a seamless and zero injury first pass programme at Great Bear thanks to our highly professional consultants as well as our staff. Next is planning and preparations for drilling at Great Bear and the completion of the first pass field activities and surveys at Nunavut. All in all things could not have gone better and we look forward to drilling later this season”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide and oxide material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of visible mineralisation reported in sampling. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available, which are expected within 3-5 weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
At-The-Market Raise
The 7,050,000 Galan shares will be issued out of the Company’s LR7.1A capacity. The issue price of $0.156 represents a discount of 8.8% to the 15-day VWAP of $0.171 to Friday 12 July 2024 (inclusive).
The funds raised will be put towards the further development of its Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina and working capital.
In addition, Galan is pleased to advise that in accordance with Resolution 10 at its General Meeting held on Friday 12 July 2024 it has placed an additional 7,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Acuity Capital to top up the shares held as security against the ATM. The shares were issued for nil cash consideration and bring the total number of shares held as security held by Acuity Capital to 15,000,000 (“Collateral Shares”).
Galan has to date utilised the ATM to raise a total of $3,350,000 (see announcement dates above). The remaining standby equity capital available under the ATM is $11,650,000 and the ATM expiry date is 31 January 2029.
Please note there is no requirement on Galan to utilise the ATM and there were no fees or costs associated with the increase in Collateral Shares. The Company may at any time cancel the ATM, including buying back and cancelling the Collateral Shares for nil cash consideration (subject to shareholder approval).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategic Project Review Commenced: Gold and Copper Potential
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s activities including a recently commenced strategic review of all exploration assets. The strategic review follows the recent refresh of the board and management including new Managing Director, Chair and Exploration Manager, as well as the relocation of all company functions to Perth.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Board and management refresh is complete with new Managing Director, Chair and Exploration Manager now in place
- First phase field work at Abbotts North, Montague and Yalgoo lithium projects completed
- Strategic review of the current portfolio underway to define follow up exploration targets
- Additional gold and copper potential within the Abbotts North, Yalgoo, Boodanoo and Mount Magnet North projects being assessed
- The Company supported by Deutsche Rohstoff AG continues to seek new opportunities to strengthen the portfolio and generate shareholder value
Whilst lithium remains a core focus of the Company, there remains considerable potential for gold and copper mineralisation within the existing exploration portfolio.
The Company and new management are strictly committed to maintaining a disciplined investment and financial returns framework for testing its exploration projects as well as identifying new project opportunities.
Managing Director Jason Froud commented:
“While we currently review our existing lithium portfolio for the next round of exploration work, early indications from our internal review of the Company’s tenure are also highly encouraging for gold and potentially copper mineralisation. This allows us to maintain a parallel focus on multiple commodities over our existing projects whilst the lithium market remains weak. The Company’s long-term view of lithium remains positive and we continue seeking further transactional opportunities to strengthen our portfolio and generate shareholder value going forward.”
Following the completion of the first phase of field work at its main Abbotts North, Yalgoo and Montague projects, the Company is currently analysing all data including historic intercepts of pegmatites for interpretation and follow up lithium exploration targeting. As part of this, a strategic review of the current portfolio commenced to focus future exploration work on the most prospective areas and commodities (see Table 1 and Figure 1).
All recently collected data includes multielement analysis that allow for the review of other commodities at projects where the Company holds all mineral rights. This applies to Abbotts North, Yalgoo (except for REE), Mt Magnet North and Boodanoo. As part of the strategic review, Premier1 is focussing on the identification of gold and copper prospectivity within these projects. The gold and copper potential is considered to be a parallel work stream to the Company’s lithium exploration. The Company remains optimistic on the long-term outlook for lithium but expects a ‘U’ shaped recovery.
Table 1: Summary of projects within the Premier1 portfolio
Yalgoo Project - Gold Occurrences within the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt
At the Yalgoo project, a number of gold occurrences are known within the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt. Within the Premier1 tenure, there are known gold occurrences at the Wadgingarra, Cumberland Well and Federal prospects among others (Figure 2). Between 1985 and 1989, the Wadgingarra area was explored by Mount Kersey Mining who completed a 73 hole (2,971 m) RC drilling program around the historical gold workings. The intersected gold mineralisation is associated with narrow, subvertical quartz veins which were exploited by late 19th and early 20th century workings. This work resulted in the reporting of a historical resource estimate extending to only 40m below surface1. Only minor follow- up exploration has been completed since this program concluded and further gold potential exists at Bridge Well, Bourkes United and Bridge Well to the south.
The Wadgingarra prospect area is located approximately 12km south and along strike from Spartan Resources’ Yalgoo Gold Project (5.3Mt at 1.45g/t Au2). In this context, the Yalgoo project warrants an additional detailed review of its gold potential which will be completed over the coming quarter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, comments on the Chilean Government's announcement yesterday on the "Expressions of Interest" ("RFI"), which is part of the process towards award of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") required to develop lithium projects in the country. As previously announced on the 17th June 2024, the Company submitted RFIs for the advanced Laguna Verde and Viento Andino projects and three others in Joint Ventures ("JV") and, as per yesterday's update, now expects to hear back by the end of August 2024. CTL believes it is well positioned to meet the criteria set out by the Government as evidenced by CTL's advancement in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the existing alliance with the local communities to co-develop the Company's lithium projects.
On Tuesday 9th July, the Government confirmed a total of 88 RFIs were received for the available salars in Chile to develop lithium projects with over 80% indicating the use of DLE technologies. Further details of which companies or the number of submissions per salar were not provided.
According to the announcement the Government will engage local communities in July to inform them of the results of the RFI process and gather their views and concerns. The Government is currently analysing the projects by looking at the financial capacity of the company; estimated annual production; use of technology; experience in mining projects; level of project progress; among other criteria. The Government will then announce by the end of August the mechanisms for allocation over the prioritised deposits.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The Chilean Government has confirmed the RFI procedure is ongoing and that all applications made by interested parties are being reviewed, with a further update expected by the end of August. We remain very confident that our flagship project, Laguna Verde, which is the most advanced DLE project in Chile, will be prioritised by a Government that has said it wishes to see new lithium projects in production by 2026. We will continue to liaise with Government and the communities to seek the earliest award of a CEOL.
The Company has demonstrated that it is developing lithium projects in line with the objectives of the National Lithium Strategy, evidenced by the extensive groundwork we have completed over the past few years. We have an operational DLE pilot plant to sustainably extract lithium and have been pursuing early engagement with local communities with a co-signed agreement. Meanwhile, we continue our proactive work programme with further results from the DLE process work to be reported shortly."
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake
Canadian Government grants received to further exploration
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed1 during the first week of its maiden fieldwork program at its Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag Project in northern Canada.
- Ongoing heli-supported field observations confirm the presence of widespread high-grade IOCG and epithermal mineralisation, some with potentially significant strike lengths
- New discoveries at Great Bear Lake include the Glacier prospect (“the Glacier”), a large outcropping IOCG mineralised system identified over more than 1,100m of strike to date, 1km northeast of the historic Echo Bay Mine
- Newly identified targets include:
- Mile Lake, where intense primary copper mineralisation has been identified along ~55m of outcropping rock before disappearing undercover.
- Rust, where 3 parallel structures have been identified, 3.5km east of the historic Eldorado Mine site, which returned several “off scale” (>65,000) counts per second (“CPS”) on the Company’s handheld RS-125 Super-SPEC scintillometer evidencing potential extensional high-grade uranium.
- Newly discovered crystalline herringbone-wire native silver occurrence along strike from main historical Bonanza Silver Mine
- Confirmation of the historic Thompson outcrop with visible uranium and cobalt mineralisation observed with semi- massive bornite-chalcopyrite
- Confirmation of historic Spud Bay, a bonanza Cu location located with trend extended and resampled over ±700m of outcropping strike length before disappearing under cover
- Confirmation of Sparkplug, a Cu location, with the definition of a 430 x 160m zone of copper epithermal mineralisation at the periphery of an IOCG prospective collapse structure
- Assay results to follow with the first batch of 95 samples already dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Yellowknife
- Works associated with MobileMT, the heli-mounted latest aerial technology for the collection of magnetic and conductivity data have commenced and continue
- Further updates to follow as exploration activities continue at Great Bear Lake. All pre mobilisation activities completed for Nunavut Project with field works to commence in coming weeks
- CAD$168,000 grant has been received from the Canadian Government to be applied towards further exploration activities at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag and Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Projects
“Finally, we are on the ground! We could not be any more impressed with what we have seen in such a short period of time. This Project is clearly under-explored with new potential discoveries having been made continuously and immediately. This, coupled with confirmation of the historic mineralised trends at Spud Bay and Thompson really impresses the potential for district scale opportunity across a polymetallic suite of minerals. The first batch of samples have already been dispatched to the labs and we are looking forward to those results in the next month or so; those results we hope will validate our expectations and also provide us with further potential upside for precious metal contents not visible in the field. We look forward to update further with relation to Great Bear Lake exploration activities along with our highly anticipated program at Nunavut.
This maiden campaign is the culmination of the team in Canada’s brilliant work, led by our Executive Director Eric Sondergaard. Their ability to ensure permitting was facilitated and granted in a timely manner, that aligned with our schedule and to successfully gain the grant from the Canadian Government to allow us to further our exploration activities was world class.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Offer Prospectus
This Prospectus is primarily being issued for a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of one new Share for every six Shares held on the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.30 per new Share, together with two free Attaching Options for every two new Shares subscribed for (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus is also being issued for the Top-Up Offer, Shortfall Offer and Placement Options Offer.
The Entitlement Offer and Top-Up Offer close at 5.00pm (AWST) on 29 July 2024.*
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Themes from Fastmarkets' 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Event
Demand for lithium is expected to grow in the next 10 years as electric vehicle proliferation continues and the energy storage sector expands.
While experts are optimistic about the market’s medium- and long-term fundamentals, the current market oversupply and weak EV sales have weighed on prices over the last year.
Although prices have remained subdued through 2023 into 2024, investor interest in the battery metal market has grown, which was evident at Fastmarkets’ 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference.
The four-day event saw record attendance, with more than 1,100 attendants and 150 speakers gathering in Las Vegas to learn more about the trajectory of the lithium industry and other key battery raw materials.
Here the Investing News Network looks at five key themes discussed at the show that investors should keep an eye on in 2024.
1. Black mass recycling sector growth
Global demand for lithium-ion batteries is projected by McKinsey & Company to surge from 700 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2022 to 4.7 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030, driven primarily by the increasing use of batteries in electric vehicles, which will make up 4.3 TWh of the demand on their own.
This growth is propelled by regulatory shifts toward sustainability, such as the EU's "Fit for 55" program and the US Inflation Reduction Act, higher consumer demand for greener technologies, and commitments from major automakers to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and meet new emission-reduction targets.
During a presentation titled "Black Mass and Battery Recycling Technologies," Lee Allen, the strategic markets editor for scrap at Fastmarkets, discussed battery demand and the battery recycling segment.
Lee explained that, by 2034, Fastmarkets projects 25 million metric tons of new battery demand, mostly rising from the EV sector. Black mass recycling is becoming a viable option for the recovery of battery raw materials to help respond to the incoming demand.
“By 2034 ... 18 percent of metal supply will come from recycling in the global market. That is compared with a much smaller amount in 2023, which was just 8 percent.”
Much of that growth will come from North America, Lee added.
“US scrap battery volumes are set to soar over the next 10 years as well,” he said. “It was estimated by the (Fastmarkets) research team that around 7 percent of global scrap batteries were in the US market in 2023, whereas that will increase to 17 percent by 2034.”
2. Unconventional extraction options still face roadblocks
With demand poised to soar over the next 10 years, extracting lithium efficiently, expeditiously and in environmentally friendly ways is becoming increasingly important.
However, as McKinsey’s Ken Hoffman pointed out, while there are many “promising and interesting advancements” in the extraction space, “none of them are commercial.”
As the industry mulls over which extraction method is most viable, Hoffman noted that there are other factors to consider while making the decision, including water availability.
“Freshwater is something we see in a lot of technologies becoming a huge bottleneck or concern for communities,” Hoffman said. “So, this is something that always needs to be thought about.”
Though solar evaporation and hard rock mining are the most conventional methods of lithium extraction currently, direct lithium extraction (DLE) from brines, adsorption and ion exchange are also gaining traction in the industry.
However, as Hoffman outlined, none of these technologies have been scaled to the commercial level, and doing so for a DLE facility would be very capital intensive. Obtaining financing to do so is difficult, despite significant capital being available in the battery industry, in part because of the limited proven successes.
Additionally, doubts about DLE's commercial viability persist, with many experts favoring traditional lithium production methods. Obtaining permits, especially in Europe, is difficult, and while DLE uses less water overall, it still requires more fresh water than traditional methods.
Lastly, the industry is struggling with limited access to skilled labor and materials, complicating the development and scaling of DLE technologies.
3. Geopolitics and global regulations
2024 is a major year for elections around the world, with more than 64 countries heading to the polls throughout the calendar year, including the US election that will be held in November.
During her presentation "Unravelling Global Regulations and the Inflation Reduction Act," Grace Asenov, base and energy metals editor at Fastmarkets, discussed the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Biden Administration passed in late 2022.
Asenov highlighted how the IRA has supported the US battery supply chain and battery metals sectors, including through tax credits such as the US$7,500 consumer tax credit for US-based electric vehicles and the battery credit.
Additionally, she said that restrictions on materials sourced from countries such as China, Russia and Iran have also added some tailwinds for the North American market. However, because most lithium processing still occurs in China, US battery makers are poised to see continued challenges in sourcing material.
Asenov also discussed the recent regulatory history between the US and China, explaining that some of the restrictions the Biden administration has levied against Foreign Entities of Concern began under the previous Trump presidency, such as Trump's Section 301 tariffs on goods from China, specifically.
“(In May), Biden doubled down on some parts of section 301 targeting these markets, including EV batteries, permanent magnets, natural graphite and more,” Asenov said. “I think the real takeaway here is that this is a bipartisan story. So, kind of surprising, maybe that Biden followed through on some of Trump's initial anti-China policies.”
4. Supply chain restructuring
Concern about supply chain robustness and resilience continues to be a chief concern in the battery raw materials space and was a featured topic during the four-day conference.
During the presentation "Battery Supply Chains and Trade Flows," Andy Leyland, founder of Supply Chain Insights, spoke about the challenges the lithium and battery raw materials sectors are dealing with.
He explained that the EV battery supply chain is grappling with oversupply, investment demands and range anxiety. These issues are further compounded by geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns as well as the need for investment outside China.
While lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth deposits were formed thousands of years ago, leaving countries no say in what lies beneath their nation’s bedrock, the processing and manufacturing of these materials is largely dominated by China.
“Seventy percent, 80 percent, 90 percent of the (processing and manufacturing) market is being dominated by China,” said Leyland. “That is politically unacceptable in Europe, it's unacceptable in the US and other countries.”
Leyland added that political mandates around employment, environment, sourcing and energy security have driven the West to build and fortify new and existing supply chains.
5. EV adoption inertia
As the largest end-use segment for many battery raw materials, the EV industry and its performance is closely tied to the trajectory of many of the battery metals supply and demand models.
At "The Future of Demand: Are We in EV Winter?" discussion, panelists from across the battery metals supply chain offered insight into the current EV market and where it may go in the years ahead.
Citing factors like range anxiety, sparse charging infrastructure and high price points, the panelists noted that EV proliferation may be at a plateau.
To combat this stagnation, the panelists agreed that the US and Europe need to focus on affordability and making EVs more accessible to low and middle-income consumers, by developing more affordable models and leveraging government incentives.
Additionally, the panelists also mentioned investment in building out domestic supply chains and manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on imports.
The group also called on carmakers to develop more exciting and desirable EV models that appeal to consumers, rather than relying solely on regulations and subsidies.
Lastly, they cautioned against viewing market growth as a sprint instead of a marathon, telling the conference-goers that the sector needs to take a long-term strategic approach to developing the EV industry and recognize that it may take 10 years or longer to fully build out the necessary supply chains and infrastructure, independent from China.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.