Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

RaaS Research Sees Major Upside for Provaris’ Hydrogen Play

Description:

Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1,OTC:GBBLF) innovative hydrogen storage technology presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the global transition to low-carbon energy, a recent analyst report from RaaS Research Group said.

Provaris’ ‘storage tank’ IP enables greater volumes of compressed gases to be transported at lower cost, underpinning a fundamental change in the economics of the hydrogen supply chain, according to the report.

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), William Larkin and the appointment of Elizabeth Owens as his successor. Mr. Larkin will step down in his capacity as CFO effective immediately and remain in an advisory capacity through September 15, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and the seamless transfer of duties and responsibilities.

"On behalf of myself and the Board, I would like to thank Bill for his commitment and significant contributions to Westport," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer of Westport. "Over his time at Westport, Bill has led the organization through a transformational period, including the recent sale of the Light-Duty segment and close of our HPDI joint venture, Cespira, helping to position the organization for long-term success. Bill has been a valuable member of our management team, and we wish him well in the future."

HyProMag USA Commences Stockpiling of Feedstock

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce that Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions LLC ("ILS") has formally commenced its stockpiling of feedstock initiative pursuant to the recently announced feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") and ILS. Pre-processing of the feedstock is expected to commence prior to December 31, 2025.

The stockpiling and pre-processing will take place at both the ILS sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS sites"). ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer

Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) announces it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (once filed in final form and received by the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, to replace its prior base shelf prospectus that expired on June 18, 2025.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow Westport to offer up to USD$100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, or units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus will be effective. The Shelf Prospectus will enable Westport to access new capital or issue securities in connection with strategic acquisitions if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Company's financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

