FRONTIER LITHIUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN RESTRUCTURING

FRONTIER LITHIUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN RESTRUCTURING

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTCQB: LITOF) (FRA: HL2) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased that it has completed the previously announced restructuring (the "Restructuring") of its unsecured convertible loan through the issuance of a replacement convertible loan agreement (the "Replacement Loan"), following conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

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The Replacement Loan was entered into on September 16, 2026, and is effective as of August 25, 2026. The Replacement Loan replaces and supersedes the Company's convertible loan, which matured on August 25, 2026.

Pursuant to the Restructuring, the following terms of the convertible loan were amended:

  • accrued interest of $279,720 was capitalized and added to the existing principal amount, resulting in a new principal amount of $3,629,720;
  • the maturity date was extended by 18 months to February 25, 2028; and
  • the conversion price was reduced from $0.65 per common share to $0.455 per common share.

No additional funds were advanced to the Company as part of the Restructuring.

The Company believes the Restructuring provides additional financial flexibility as it continues to advance the PAK Lithium Project and related development activities.

Related Party Transaction

The lender of the Replacement Loan is a corporation affiliated with Reginald (Rick) F. Walker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Accordingly, the Restructuring constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9.

The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 and Section 3.1 of TSXV Policy 5.9,  as neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Mr. Walker abstained from all board deliberations and voting regarding the Restructuring. The Board of Directors determined that the Restructuring is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Restructuring.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Trevor Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Replacement Loan, the Company's financial flexibility, advancement of the PAK Lithium Project, permitting activities, development plans and future business objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/18/c1276.html

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