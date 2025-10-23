Freeport Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2025 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its third-quarter and nine-month 2025 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases . In addition, FCX made available on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations supplementary financial data relating to its third-quarter and nine-month 2025 financial and operating results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022441585/en/

CONFERENCE CALL PLAN

FCX plans to hold a conference call with analysts and investors on November 18, 2025, to provide a report on the investigation of the September 2025 mud rush incident at the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine and present FCX's multi-year operational and financial outlook, including for PTFI.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Financial Contact:
David P. Joint
(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:
Linda S. Hayes
(602) 366-7824

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FCX
