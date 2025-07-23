Freeport Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2025 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website

 

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its second-quarter and six-month 2025 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases .

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722971053/en/  

 

As previously indicated on its website, FCX will host a conference call today with securities analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly and six-month results. The conference call will be webcast on the Internet along with slides. Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the slides on the Investor Relations page of FCX's website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, August 22, 2025.

 

  FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper   

 

 FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

 

 FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

 

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

 

  

  

 

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

 

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years.   2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

 

The PIL   Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

 

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

 

  The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:  

 
  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.
Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :  

 

  "We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."  

 

  References:  

 
  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "
  Qualified Person:  

 

  Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com   .  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

 

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

 

 

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") conditional acceptance for its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " PIL Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) relating to its PIL property (" PIL Property "). The PIL Property consists of 50 mineral claims in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia . The Company also entered into an earn-in agreement (the " ATTY Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport relating to its ATTY property (the " ATTY Property ", together with the PIL Property, the " Properties "). The ATTY Earn-In Agreement is not subject to Exchange approval, as it qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3 Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets . The PIL and ATTY earn-in agreements are arm's length transactions, and no finder's fees are payable in connection with either earn-in agreement.

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the "Earn-In Agreements") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the "Properties") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.

Highlights

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the " Earn-In Agreements ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the " Properties ") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia .

 

  Highlights –  

 

 

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Gavel with "litigation" tag on black background.

Mali Court Upholds Detention of Barrick Employees

A Malian court has upheld the detention of four employees of Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), rejecting an appeal filed by the Canadian mining company as its dispute with the military-led government deepens.

According to a Bloomberg report, Judge Samba Sarr ruled on Tuesday (July 22) that the appeal was unfounded, according to Barrick’s legal counsel, Alifa Habib Koné.

The employees have been held in pre-trial detention since November 2023 on charges including money laundering and financial misconduct, allegations the company has dismissed as without merit.

Keep reading...Show less
Two people in suits shaking hands with bright light effects.

Brightstar Resources Pursues Aurumin Acquisition to Consolidate Sandstone Assets

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Aurumin (ASX:AUN) under which Brighstar will acquire 100 percent of Aurumin’s issued capital.

The companies agreed on arrangement terms in June, underlining how the transaction will consolidate their tenement holdings in the Central Sandstone region in Western Australia.

Brightstar owns the Sandstone gold project, while Aurumin owns the Central Sandstone gold project.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, outlines his latest thoughts on the gold, silver, platinum and copper markets.

With prices on the rise, he encouraged investors to get involved if they aren't already.

Keep reading...Show less
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer.

Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Fort Knox in Alaska, and sparked billion-dollar acquisition bids, such as Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) offer for De Grey Mining in Australia. Even so, these deposits remains largely under the radar for most investors, and their full investment potential is only beginning to be understood.

Traditional high-grade vein systems often require deep, high-cost underground mining. IRGS deposits, however, form broad, consistent zones of mineralization that lend themselves to large-scale, open-pit development. These geological systems are particularly attractive in today’s market as they offer scale, longevity and a clear path to resource growth, which are critical at a time when new gold discoveries are becoming increasingly rare.

Keep reading...Show less

