Freeport Provides Update on PT Freeport Indonesia Operations

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that expert teams continue to work around the clock to locate seven PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) team members whose access routes in the Grasberg Block Cave were blocked following the previously reported September 8 mud flow incident.

Extensive efforts are ongoing to clear access routes to the service level of the mine where the seven contractors were working at the time of the incident. The wet material entered the mine through drawpoints in one of five production blocks and traveled to multiple lower mine levels. Additional time is required to safely remove the significant amount of material in the service level, a non-mining area.

In parallel with ongoing efforts to clear the blocked access routes, PTFI has been pursuing a series of additional initiatives to access the areas where the missing team members were working. PTFI has successfully drilled into a number of locations in the service level, including near a refuge chamber close to the work area. Regrettably, to date, we have not been able to locate the workers.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, and Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Freeport family is filled with sadness, grief and concern for our missing team members and their families. We are continuing to do everything possible to locate these individuals and continue to pray for their wellbeing. We appreciate the valiant efforts of our emergency response team to bring our workers to safety."

Indonesian government authorities are on site working with the PTFI team to review the incident and monitor rescue operations.

To prioritize the safe evacuation of the seven contractor workers, mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district remain temporarily suspended. PTFI will complete a thorough investigation and evaluate the incident's impacts on future plans, including revisions to near-term production forecasts.

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to the incident at PTFI's Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "forecasts," "future," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years. 2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

The PIL Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:

  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :

"We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") conditional acceptance for its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " PIL Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) relating to its PIL property (" PIL Property "). The PIL Property consists of 50 mineral claims in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia . The Company also entered into an earn-in agreement (the " ATTY Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport relating to its ATTY property (the " ATTY Property ", together with the PIL Property, the " Properties "). The ATTY Earn-In Agreement is not subject to Exchange approval, as it qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3 Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets . The PIL and ATTY earn-in agreements are arm's length transactions, and no finder's fees are payable in connection with either earn-in agreement.

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the "Earn-In Agreements") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the "Properties") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the " Earn-In Agreements ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the " Properties ") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia .

Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less

