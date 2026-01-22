Freeport Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2025 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its fourth-quarter and year ended 2025 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260121517105/en/

As previously indicated on its website, FCX will host a conference call today with securities analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly and year end results. The conference call will be webcast on the Internet along with slides. Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the slides on the Investor Relations page of FCX's website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, February 20, 2026.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in the U.S. and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Financial Contact:
David P. Joint
(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:
Linda S. Hayes
(602) 366-7824

