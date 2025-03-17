FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $ 30 million consisting of up to 32,295,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $ 0.85 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $ 1.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants shall be callable by the Company should the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceed $1.30 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period (i) beginning on the date that is 6 months from the closing date of the Offering, and (ii) ending on the date the Warrants expire (the " Call Trigger "). Following a Call Trigger, the Company may give notice (the " Call Notice ") to the holders of the Warrants (by disseminating a news release announcing the acceleration) that any Warrant that remains unexercised by the holder thereof shall expire thirty days following the date on which the Call Notice is given.

The Company will grant the Agent an option (the " Agent's Option ") to sell up to that number of additional Units equal to 15% of the base Offering size, exercisable, by notice in writing to the Company, at any time not less than 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.

The Agent will be paid by the Company on closing of the Offering a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering including on any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (reduced to 3% on up to $1,000,000 in Units purchased by investors on the Company's "president's list").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to private placement exemptions and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Agent. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 3, 2025 (the " Closing Date ") and will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the listing of the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor may there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold Ventures is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of the exploration programs.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/17/c1818.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less

Developing highly prospective gold and copper projects in Alaska

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 42,492,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $ 0.85 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $ 36,500,700 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Achieves Over 93% Recovery Using Albion Process oxidation-CIL Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves Over 93% Recovery Using Albion Process oxidation-CIL Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

  • Total gold recovery of over 93% from a composite comprised of core from 8 drill holes representing the Dolphin/Cleary resource area.
  • The flowsheet consists of gravity – flotation - concentrate cleaning - Albion Process™ oxidation - CIL (carbon-in-leach).
  • A sulfide concentrate representing approximately 3% of the process plant feed has been treated using standard Albion™ Process testing procedures appropriate for the current stage of the Golden Summit Project development, resulting in a downstream CIL stage extraction of over 97%.
  • The exceptional CIL stage extraction of gold has been achieved with less than 75% sulfur oxidation.
  • Further optimization of this flowsheet and testing of other oxidation processes are ongoing.

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results based on the ongoing metallurgical test work on drill hole composites from the 2020 2022 drill programs. The objectives of the recently completed testwork were:

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Advancement of understanding of gold deportment and recovery methods from previously released metallurgical test work results
  • Optimization of gold recovery and flowsheet make-up considering the minimization of both future capital and operating cost intensity with the benefit of significant additional and overall gold recovery

Eight drill core composites, representing different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary areas, were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed. (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. The results indicate that a gold recovery rate of 93% can be achieved using standard and commercially employed mineral processing operations. The composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. Eight drill hole composites were utilized, comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms.

Composite DDH Make Up

GS2201

GS2203

GS2206

GS2207


GS2208

GS2209

GS2168

GS2167

Test Calc Grade


gold recovery %


Au g/t

Gravity

Flotation

Post Oxidation Stage
CIL

Total






1.15

40 %

55 %

97 %

>93%

Summary of Gold Recovery

Since 2020, drilling activities at the Golden Summit project have significantly bolstered its potential, reinforcing the project's viability through positive metallurgical outcomes and a marked increase in overall resources. The current pit-constrained resource includes both oxide and primary resources, with the oxide component located within the upper 70 meters. Previous column tests on the oxide material indicate that heap leach gold recoveries can reach 85% within two weeks. Ongoing optimization efforts are focused on delineating the most effective flow sheet for the sulphide component before initiating a pre-feasibility study.

The strategic plan for 2025 outlines extensive drilling initiatives aimed at upgrading resources from the inferred category to the indicated category, which is crucial for completing the planned pre-feasibility study. The September 2024 Primary Resource, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, is 346,304,000 tonnes at 1.08 g/t Au (12,050,000 contained ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 308,311,000 tonnes at 1.04 g/t Au (10,306,000 contained ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category.

In 2024, 41 holes, totaling 25,708m , were drilled. Assay results from twelve drill holes related to the 2024 program are pending. Results from the 2024 program will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate expected to be released later in 2025.

Ongoing Metallurgical Work: The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are in progress and include:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment utilizing BIOX® and POX prior to CIL

Link to Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/metdrillingplanmap_february2025.pdf

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/20/c9885.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres at Golden Summit

GS2425 Significant Mineralization to Depth West of Willow

  • 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres from 401.4 metres
  • Including 3 metres of 44.7 g/t Au and 2.7 metres grading 59.5 g/t Au

GS2426 – Higher grade within the south-southwest trend

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Extends Mineralization to the West and SouthWest Intersecting 1.88 g/t Au over 54.2 metres and 1.58 g/t Au over 60 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Extends Mineralization to the West and SouthWest Intersecting 1.88 g/t Au over 54.2 metres and 1.58 g/t Au over 60 metres at Golden Summit

GS2422 Higher grade at depth and to the west

  • 157 g/t Au over 3 metres from 299 metres
  • 1.88 g/t Au over 54.2 metres starting at 499.8 metres
  • 1.58 g/t Au over 60 metres from 743 metres

GS2417 – Higher grade within the south-southwest trend

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

GS2421 Higher grade continuity intersecting one of highest and broadest intercepts in the eastern section of the resource.

  • 115.5 metres at 1.17 g/t Au starting at 197.5 metres
  • 42 metres at 3.62 g/t Au from 361 metres

GS2418 - A significant broad zone of mineralization, including multiple higher-than-resource grade intercepts, underscores the potential of the Main Dolphin Zone .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Download the PDF here.

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Download the PDF here.

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Download the PDF here.

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

HELIOSTAR METALS ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING

HELIOSTAR METALS ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING

The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Trading Halt

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Related News

uranium investing

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Silver Investing

Dana Samuelson: Silver Facing Supply Shock, Will Price Hit Tipping Point?

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Development

Silver Investing

Apollo Silver Targets Growth with California and Mexico Projects

×