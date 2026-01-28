Franco-Nevada to Release Year-End 2025 Results

Franco-Nevada to Release Year-End 2025 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its year-end 2025 results as follows:

Year-end 2025 Results Release:

March 10th after market close

Conference Call:

March 11th 10:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 437-900-0527

Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

emportal.ink/3LNbCaA

Website:

www.Franco-Nevada.com

Replay (available until March 18th):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

International: 289-819-1450

Passcode: 83241#

