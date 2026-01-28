Franco-Nevada to Release Year-End 2025 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its year-end 2025 results as follows:
Year-end 2025 Results Release:
March 10th after market close
Conference Call:
March 11th 10:00 am ET
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
emportal.ink/3LNbCaA
Website:
www.Franco-Nevada.com
Replay (available until March 18th):
Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 83241#
