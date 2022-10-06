Gold Investing News

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 results as follows:

Third Quarter 2022 Results Release:

November 7 th before market open

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 7 th 10:00 am ET

Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688

Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com

Replay (available until November 14 th ):

Toll‑Free: 1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Pass code: 962590  #

Westhaven Completes Sale of Royalties and Private Placement With Franco-Nevada

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) ("Westhaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced royalty sales and private placement.

As referenced in Westhaven's news release dated September 14 th , 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement with Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: FNV) ("Franco-Nevada"), the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company. Link to news release: Westhaven news release September 14th, 2022

Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2022 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EDT 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call.  Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2022 on October 13, 2022.

Sarama Resources Ltd

Sarama Resources Hits More Gold Outside Mineral Resource

Significant New Oxide-Hosted Mineralisation Intersected in Footwall of MC Prospect

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project (the “Project”) has intersected new mineralisation in the footwall region of the MC Prospect. The mineralisation is located near-surface in oxide material outside the current Mineral Resource and has potential to enhance open pit stripping ratios in any eventual mine development. Sarama intends to pursue further growth in these areas in upcoming drill programs.

An Overview of Gold Investing and Prices (Updated 2022)

An Overview of Gold Investing and Prices (Updated 2022)

Gold is the best-known and most popular precious metal, and it’s not hard to see why.

Beyond being a key material for jewelry, investors around the world buy gold as a store of wealth, and many believe it’s superior to paper currency. Storing wealth with a sense of stability is a popular reason for investing in gold.

Over the last decade, the gold price has seen both peaks and troughs. It rose as high as around US$1,790 per ounce in late 2012, but took a steep dive midway through 2013, slipping to about US$1,220. The gold price remained between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019. In H2 2019, a softer US dollar, geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth pushed gold above US$1,500 that year.

Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 9, 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

