Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

HMW Project Update

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Results Release:

August 13 th after market close



Conference Call and Webcast:

August 14 th 8:00 am ET



Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/4bPqwE1



Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com



Replay (available until August 21 st ):

Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Passcode: 676469 #

Gold bars ascending higher.

Barrick Reports Higher Gold and Copper Production for Q2, on Track for 2024 Targets

Major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) reported preliminary Q2 production numbers on Tuesday (July 16), indicating that it remains on track to hit its output targets for the rest of the year.

The company produced 948,000 ounces of gold and 43,000 metric tons of copper during the period, with sales figures slightly higher at 956,000 ounces of gold and 42,000 metric tons of copper.

The numbers put Barrick on track to meet its 2024 guidance for both metals, which is set at 3.9 million to 4.3 million ounces of gold and 180,000 to 210,000 metric tons of copper.

Higher Q2 Production Puts Barrick On Track to Deliver 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 production of 948 thousand ounces of gold and 43 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 sales of 956 thousand ounces of gold and 42 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year with a higher weighting in the second half. The Company remains on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Bullish on Gold, Silver and Miners, Price Targets to Watch

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shared his next price target for gold, as well as his outlook for silver and precious metals miners in the months and years to come.

While he expects a stock market correction to weigh on these assets, they are set to perform well before and after.

"When I'm looking at the daily chart of gold, it is pointing to about US$2,650 to US$2,750 (per ounce) for gold over the next two to three months. So I'm still very bullish on gold," Vermeulen said during the conversation.

Keep reading...Show less
US money, US flag and red stock chart.

Gold, Bitcoin Prices Rise After Trump Assassination Attempt

Market participants braced for volatility on Monday (July 15), gravitating toward safe-haven assets following an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Gold closed at US$2,411.23 per ounce on Friday (July 12) and rose as high as US$2,433.32 on Monday (July 15).

The price of Bitcoin also increased, hitting a two week high of US$62,698.

Horizon Minerals CEO Grant Haywood.

Horizon Minerals Gearing Up for Gold Production in September 2024, CEO Says

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) will begin production at the Boorara gold project by September 2024 amid a continuing strong gold price environment, according to CEO Grant Haywood.

The company’s recent merger with Greenstone Resources added about 0.5 million ounces of high-grade resources to Horizon, taking its total resource to 1.8 million ounces. With a large resource base, the company is implementing a dual-track strategy to advance the combined assets.

“The two strains of the strategy are near-term cashflow. And the idea is that we'll develop and mine our assets using existing infrastructure in the region … So we're able to leverage up those processing facilities and use contract mining to mine some assets. But we have aspirations of being a mid-tier gold producer as well,” Haywood said.

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

