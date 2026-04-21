Franco-Nevada to Release First Quarter 2026 Results

Franco-Nevada to Release First Quarter 2026 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report first quarter 2026 results as follows:

First Quarter 2026 Results Release:

May 12th after market close


Conference Call:

May 13th 8:00 am ET


Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527


Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number):

emportal.ink/4eu8kF3


Website:

www.franco-nevada.com


Replay (available until May 20th):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 31601#

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2026-results-302749193.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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