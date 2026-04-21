Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report first quarter 2026 results as follows:
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First Quarter 2026 Results Release:
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May 12th after market close
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Conference Call:
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May 13th 8:00 am ET
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Dial-in Numbers:
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Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
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Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):
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Website:
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Replay (available until May 20th):
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Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2026-results-302749193.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation